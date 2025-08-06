Jayden Daniels’ Protector Makes a Mockery Out of Patriots as Commanders QB Stuns Mike Vrabel at Joint Practice

The Washington Commanders aren’t sneaking up on anyone anymore. Last year, they played the ‘nobody believes in us’ card. This year, they’re the ones wearing the target. Kliff Kingsbury admits it himself – “hunters turned hunted.” Everyone’s watching them now, waiting to see if 2024 was a fluke or the start of something serious. And when you’re the hunted, you don’t just show up – you hit back harder. That’s exactly what Washington’s new offensive cornerstone did in his first joint practice against the Patriots. The Commanders didn’t bring him in to play nice. They brought him in to protect Jayden Daniels and set a tone. And on Wednesday, in Ashburn, he did both, with a little extra shove for good measure.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, “Laremy Tunsil took a Patriots LB to the stands & a fight was close to breaking out.” The left tackle locked onto a Patriots linebacker and didn’t just finish the block – he kept driving him well past the whistle, walking him straight toward the sideline until both were tangled near the stands. Players from both sides rushed in, and for a moment, it looked like practice might explode into an all-out fight.

And then came the encore. As Zach Selby reported, Laremy Tunsil squared up with Keion White and dumped him flat on the turf like it was a mismatch drill. And it was with just “little effort.” Just a veteran tackle reminding everyone he’s still one of the most powerful anchors in the league. For the Patriots’ front seven, it was a demoralizing sequence: one moment being escorted off the field like a prop, the next watching a young pass rusher pancaked with ease.

This is exactly why the Commanders gave up four draft picks to land Tunsil from Houston. He’s not just another lineman. He’s the guy who erases the edge of the pocket, who makes Daniels’ blindside feel like Fort Knox. And when he’s tossing defenders around in August, you get the sense Washington finally has the muscle to back up its new identity as the hunted.

But of course, all that protection only matters if the quarterback knows what to do with it. Jayden Daniels made sure to answer that part of the equation.

Jayden Daniels shreds Patriots’ defense

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe noted that Daniels was “absolutely surgical in 11 on 11. Never misses a read.” Patriots media, not exactly known for handing out compliments to opponents, had to admit Daniels looked like the best player on the field. He was in full control, moving the football, finding his guys, and making it look routine.

The highlight reel didn’t disappoint either. He found Zach Ertz multiple times, kept his chemistry strong with Deebo Samuel, and even dropped in a touchdown off a Patriots DB’s helmet. He capped the camp session with a one-handed score to Ja’Corey Brooks in 7-on-7s. For Mike Vrabel, who already had to step in and break up a fight earlier in practice, cutting his own face in the process, watching Daniels dice up his defense was salt in the wound.

That’s why Wednesday (6th August) wasn’t just another practice. It was a statement. Washington didn’t just show up at trade reps. They showed up to show off. And with Tunsil manhandling New England’s front and Daniels carving up their secondary, the Commanders sent a clear message: they’re not underdogs anymore, and they’re not here to be hunted. Even with Terry McLaurin asking out and trade talks swirling, the performance showed this offense still has plenty of firepower to swing back.