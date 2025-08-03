Jayden Daniels Proves Terry McLaurin Isn’t Needed at Commanders After Dan Quinn Refused to Entertain WR

The Washington Commanders may be dealing with noise off the field. But their practices are sending a louder message. Out in Ashburn, Virginia, the real action is unfolding where it counts, on the grass. While Terry McLaurin’s contract status stirs headlines, names like Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are quietly showcasing their spark. Rookie Josh Conerly Jr. is holding his own, but it’s the growing chemistry between Jayden Daniels and Zach Ertz over the last two practices that’s stealing the spotlight and maybe rewriting the early camp narrative.

Zach Ertz just keeps showing why he’s such a reliable piece in Jayden Daniels’ offense. During Saturday’s camp session, the two were in sync again. Ertz got open in the red zone and scored a touchdown by keeping Will Harris behind him. And it wasn’t just that play. In one drill, Ertz grabbed two straight passes over the middle, first sitting in a soft zone, then shaking off man coverage. The chemistry is real, and it looks a lot like last season, which yielded 66 catches and seven scores.

Thursday’s camp on 31st July also underscored how natural their timing is, especially near the goal line. The morning started with Daniels zipping two red-zone touchdowns to Ertz. On the first, Ertz boxed out the defender and secured the grab with ease. The second came off a slick play-action fake before Daniels flicked it into the right flat. At this point, you don’t even need to wonder if Ertz is his guy near the goal line. You just watch it happen, over and over again.

As the connection between Jayden Daniels and Zach Ertz keeps heating up, it naturally raises the question: what happens to Daniels’ rhythm with Terry McLaurin? Even though he has said, “Obviously, me and Terry have a very good relationship… Whenever the time comes and he’s back out there on the field, I don’t feel we’ll miss a beat,” it’s fair to wonder. Last season’s chemistry, 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns back up that trust. But still, timing takes work, and without reps, even the strongest bonds can get tested.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

And Daniels isn’t pretending reps don’t matter. With McLaurin not participating, he’s leaning into the broader goal. “I think it’s super important for everybody. Just getting as many reps as possible before the big show,” he said. Timing takes shape through repetition, but Daniels trusts they’ll get there. Off the field, nothing’s changed; they still talk ball and talk life, like always. And with McLaurin engaged in meetings, Daniels is locked in on football, not distracted by the contract situation.

Dan Quinn stands firm on Terry McLaurin, balancing loyalty and business

Dan Quinn didn’t hesitate when the media brought up the Terry McLaurin situation; he handled it like a professional coach. Quinn revealed that he was aware before the news went public, and that courtesy clearly meant something. “He let me know that was happening, so I definitely appreciated that.” Quinn’s not panicking, and more importantly, he’s not looking to move McLaurin either. “We love Terry. I’m really glad he’s here.” That’s not just diplomacy; it’s a coach keeping a steady locker room.

But Quinn also knows this isn’t all handshakes and high-fives. There’s a contract angle too, and he made no effort to hide it. “We also understand there’s a business side to these things,” he said, grounding the situation in realism. He’s not trying to micromanage the negotiations; that’s for the front office. What Quinn can do is protect the vibe inside the building. “Somebody asked me if this is a distraction. It is not.” End of discussion.

Quinn’s been around long enough to understand this era of player empowerment. Guys aren’t just athletes anymore; they’re brands, businessmen, and contract-savvy professionals. “Players today are more aware of contracts and things… they recognize that business part happens.” Quinn’s not offended by that. He knows McLaurin isn’t sitting out or ghosting the team. He’s still part of the team, even if not in pads yet. So, while the business side simmers, Quinn’s message is clear: the team’s moving forward, practice is humming, and nobody’s losing sleep over the headlines.