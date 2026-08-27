Jayden Daniels Shuts Down Reporters as Commanders’ QB Refuses to Speak Over LSU Jersey Controversy

It has been more than three weeks since Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels slapped LSU with a cease-and-desist letter through his attorney. The memes, jabs, and questions have been unrelenting since then. But Daniels has had enough of those.

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In a recent Commanders presser, a reporter asked him why he chose that legal action against his alma mater. Daniels pointed to a statement he’d already made two weeks ago, and ended the press conference.

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“No, I posted a statement on Instagram and said everything I needed to say,” Daniels said. “So, appreciate ya’ll. Thank you.”

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In light of all the narratives swirling around the league, Daniels chose to focus on the Commanders and the ongoing training camp as he prepares for his third NFL season.

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“I have a lot of gratitude for my time at LSU, and I’m proud of what my teammates and I accomplished there,” Daniels said in his Instagram statement. “Obviously there are issues to be worked out between my team and LSU, and my hope is that it will get done privately. My sole personal focus is on Commanders’ football. I realize the business of football is unique and I trust this can all be resolved.”

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Daniels wore the No. 5 for the LSU Tigers. When he left the program and set his sights on the NFL, he made it clear that he didn’t want anybody to wear that number after him. Former LSU standout Joe Burrow’s No. 9 has been left untouched since he became a pro, and as a fellow Heisman winner (LSU’s third), Daniels believed he’d receive a similar treatment.

But things took a turn when he learned that LSU’s sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett was wearing No. 5. Daniels’ jersey was never retired, so legally speaking, he couldn’t do anything about it. Instead, he hired attorney Adam Kenner, Esq, who sent the cease-and-desist letter to LSU for Daniels’ NIL.

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Per Daniels’ contract with LSU, they could only use his name, image, and likeness for 180 days after he played his last game with them. While Kenner didn’t mention specific instances in his letter, he made the case that the agreement had been violated. Around the same time, Daniels’ camp had stated that he wasn’t happy with how his jersey and his LSU legacy had been treated.

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry R`adloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” Daniels’ spokesperson said. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

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The timing of these statements and the cease-and-desist order threw a lot of people off. While the football community was still absorbing these updates, Louisiana Sports’ Matt Moscona delivered another one.

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“Daniels’ camp also requested LSU return its copy of the Heisman Trophy Daniels won in 2023,” Moscona wrote. “LSU has no intention of doing so, and is undecided to what degree it will comply with the cease and desist, noting it is not a legally binding document.”

The narratives around Jayden Daniels have only spun out of control since then, with the 25-year-old being subject to criticism and jokes on social media. But he has now made one thing clear: whatever happens between him and LSU moving forward, he’s not going to talk about it.