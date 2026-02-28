Commanders LB Von Miller Makes Bold Post-Retirement Decision Amid Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran player has two Lombardi trophies with the Broncos and Rams

36-year-old linebacker produced solid sack numbers (9) in 2025

Mid-season Broncos exit still on Von Miller's mind

While most players in his position are focused on their next contract, Von Miller is already planning a takeover of an NFL front office. The Commanders linebacker is taking major steps towards his career aspirations. Sleep NFL shared a post on Saturday about the latest decision.

“Von Miller spent time at the NFL Combine learning more about becoming a future GM, per @ZacStevensDNVR,” the X post read.

While many players focus only on their next deal, Miller is looking ahead by boldly planning to prepare for life as a GM already in his post-retirement. He has long said he wants to become a general manager after his career ends, and his latest bold step shows a clear plan.

The NFL Combine is where teams evaluate draft prospects and make key decisions. By spending time there, Miller got a closer look at how front offices operate. It shows he wants to understand scouting, roster building, and team strategy from the inside.

While the Combine saw some impressive talent this year, such as Sonny Style’s 43.5-inch vertical jump, the veteran himself has been producing efficiently even in his late thirties.

The 36-year-old is still producing on the field. He recorded nine sacks (his best since 2021) in 17 games during the 2025 season. Even so, he knows his playing career will not last forever. Learning the business side now could help him move smoothly into a front office role later.

As free agency nears, he is keeping his options open. Whether he signs a new deal or not, he is already building a path for life after football.

Washington Commanders pass-rusher Von Miller eyes Broncos reunion

While Miller is planning his post-playing career, his immediate future in free agency remains uncertain. With free agency approaching, his future remains uncertain. He recently opened up about the possibility of joining a new team and shared thoughts on where he might play next season.

“If something were to happen and I’m not a Washington Commander, I would love to go back to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said during an appearance on The Arena: Gridiron. “It’s unfinished business for me and Broncos Country. I was traded midseason. I didn’t have that ability to get that closure. I didn’t even know what my last game in that stadium would be.”

Miller started his career with the Denver Broncos in 2011 and played there until he was traded in the middle of the 2021 season.

For all the talk about unfinished business, Von Miller already climbed the highest mountain with the Denver Broncos. The 2015 season ended with Denver lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers on the sport’s biggest stage.

Miller himself delivered one of the most dominant defensive playoff performances, earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

After leaving Denver, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and won another title in Super Bowl LVI. Now with the Commanders, he has shown he can still rush the passer at a high level. He also made it clear that he is open to staying in Washington if the team wants him back.

For now, Miller is balancing two big goals: chasing another contract and preparing to become a future NFL general manager. Whatever happens next, he is making sure he is ready for both paths.