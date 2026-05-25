“Magic Johnson Call Me”: Stefon Diggs’ Mom Offers Her Sons to Commanders Amid Free Agency

Stefon Diggs was 14 when his father, Aron Diggs, passed away. It was his mother, Stephanie, who worked multiple jobs to feed five kids. Stefon, the eldest, had called his mother “Superwoman” once, directly attributing his success on the field to her. Now that Stefon and his brother, Trevon Diggs, are free agents, the “Superwoman” is once again helping them by pitching an NFL ownership on Instagram to pick both her sons.

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“Let bring them home. Commanders fans, were you at?” Stephanie wrote. “Let’s get a Natty 2026. Magic Johnson, call me. Lol!”

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The reason Stephanie asked for a call from NBA legend Magic Johnson is that he holds a 4% minority ownership stake of the Commanders and is part of Josh Harris’ group that purchased the franchise in 2023 for a then-record $6.05 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Diggs (@diggthis_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Both brothers are free agents this offseason for different reasons. The New England Patriots cut Stefon on March 11 after he declined to restructure a deal carrying a $26.5 million cap hit in 2026, with an additional $6 million set to become fully guaranteed at the start of the new league year. He was also involved in legal trouble, which further complicated things.

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Despite all that happened, Stefon had a solid year with the Patriots. He recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns to help the team get to Super Bowl LX. But that wasn’t enough to survive the cap math.

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Trevon’s exit from the Dallas Cowboys was louder. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer described it publicly as “an accumulation of multiple factors – performance, other elements.” The specifics of those factors included missed OTAs, a public disagreement with then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus over zone versus man coverage, a disputed stint on the IR, and a Christmas Day flight home that Schottenheimer denied approving.

Dallas released him on December 30th, with three-years left on his five-year, $97 million extension and absorbed just a $5.9 million cap charge in 2026 to do it. The Green Bay Packers claimed him off waivers and gave him a shot at the season finale and the subsequent Wild Card exit before releasing him in January 2026.

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The obvious connection with Washington for both of them is the hometown pull. Born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, they lived just a few miles away from Washington, D.C. That is the homecoming Stephanie also asked for in her post, appealing directly to the Commanders’ fanbase, but this isn’t just about nostalgia.

Imago August 9, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs 7 is seen prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, California, USA – ZUMAc68_ 20250809_zaf_c68_142 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

For Stefon, Washington makes sense because the Commanders have spent two offseasons failing to identify a genuine No. 1 receiver. Head coach Dan Quinn has the cap room and a clear depth chart hole, which is why adding a veteran like Stefon gives him a receiver who ran every route on the tree well enough to crack 1,000 yards at 32. Moreover, he has also stated publicly that he’s “a little bit” interested in signing with his hometown team.

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Trevon, as a Washington cornerback, is a bit harder to project, but Quinn’s presence is the catalyst here. Quinn ran the Cowboys’ defense during Trevon’s best years. His 2021 season, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions, came with Quinn at the helm. Trevon knows the scheme, knows the coach, and has a lot of upside at 27. His knee has been a real concern since his 2023 ACL tear. At a likely veteran-minimum price, the risk could be manageable for Washington.

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Now, Washington hasn’t moved publicly on either brother. General manager Adam Peters runs a tight process, and they may not take Stephanie’s Instagram post as a roster signal. But if the Commanders decided against moving for the Diggs brothers, they have real markets elsewhere – and those don’t require Magic Johnson’s phone number.

Other possible destinations for Trevon and Stefon Diggs

The Los Angeles Rams seem to be the most credible alternative for Stefon, and the fit is specific. ESPN’s Matt Bowen looked at Stefon’s ability to gain separation from defenders as the biggest appeal for head coach Sean McVay.

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“The Rams attempted 430 passes out of 11 personnel (three wide receivers) last season, which was ninth most in the league, and Diggs is a national separator who can line up inside or outside,” Bowen noted. “Plus, he has the toughness to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts, a key element of coach Sean McVay’s offense. He would provide an easy boost to the Rams WR room for quarterback Matthew Stafford.”

Stafford, the reigning MVP, already has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in the receiver room. While both of them are solid playmakers, Nacua’s off-field problems often cause a distraction for the team. Having Diggs on the roster would round out the room and make Stafford a stronger Super Bowl contender.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs, 8 of the New England Patriots, runs after the catch during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821995

For Trevon, the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been floated as options apart from Washington by NFL Trade Rumors’ managing editor Logan Ulrich. Both of these fits are built on coaching ties. Bears DB coach Al Harris coached Trevon to those 11 picks in 2021, and has since developed other players into interception leaders at the position. In Tampa, Buccaneers defensive pass game coordinator George Edwards was on the Dallas staff from 2020 to 2022 – three of Trevon’s best seasons to date. Both teams have thin depth behind their starters and a specific reason to make a call.

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The Bears and Buccaneers connections don’t generate the same hype as the Washington homecoming story, but they are still supported. Coaching ties tend to produce contracts and starting roles.

Stephanie Diggs worked three jobs to get her sons to the NFL. Now she’s working her Instagram to get them back to where they grew up. The pitch has gone public, and the ball is now in Washington’s court.