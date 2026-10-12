Commanders Make Decision on Firing Dan Quinn After Overtime Tie vs. Giants

Jayden Daniels’ return looked set to give the Washington Commanders a much-needed win on Sunday against the New York Giants. After missing two games with a dislocated left elbow, he ran for two touchdowns, with the second putting Washington ahead 27-13 with 11:05 remaining.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead, Washington surrendered that lead and let the overtime clock expire without attempting a potential game-winning field goal. The 27-all finish brought the game-management concerns that followed Dan Quinn into the job back into focus, raising questions about whether the Commanders would make a coaching change. Now, the team has reportedly made its stance clear pretty quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commanders were not inclined as of Monday morning to fire Dan Quinn immediately following Sunday’s clock management disaster against the Giants, a source told FOS,” Front Office Sports reported on X.

So, for now, Quinn is staying put. Washington’s trouble began before overtime, as Jameis Winston erased the 14-point deficit with two touchdown passes. He first found Isaiah Likely for a 17-yard score, then connected with Malik Nabers from the same distance with 1:43 remaining to tie the game at 27. Winston finished with 326 passing yards and three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commanders still had a chance to answer in regulation, but their final possession stalled at midfield, sending the game into overtime.

Both teams then wasted chances to end it. Giants kicker Dominic Zvada missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt, his third miss of the game. Washington got the ball back, but Abdul Carter forced a Dyami Brown fumble that handed New York another opportunity to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Giants at Washington’s 24-yard line, John Harbaugh said the plan was to run twice to move closer before attempting the winning field goal. Instead, Daron Payne stripped Cam Skattebo, and Washington recovered with 1:55 remaining in overtime.

The turnover gave the Commanders another chance to finish the game, but they wasted valuable seconds after Rachaad White’s run moved them to New York’s 24-yard line. Washington substituted personnel and lined up for another offensive play, called by coordinator David Blough, rather than stopping the clock or setting up the kick. By the time the ball was snapped, only 12 seconds remained.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no timeouts left, Daniels went down in bounds, and the clock expired before Washington could attempt a potential game-winning field goal. Quinn said Monday that the process had taken “entirely too long,” pointing to the substitutions and the failure to manage and stop the clock.

Dan Quinn was furious on the sideline, violently ripping off his headset and spiking it right into the turf near the 25-yard line. Part-owner Magic Johnson didn’t hold back either, posting his frustration on X:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m in total disbelief my Commanders had such poor clock management in today’s overtime game against the Giants. All we had to do was kick the field goal and we would have won the game!”

Quinn stepped up to the podium and owned the mess completely, taking the fall for the situation in front of reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington’s starting QB Jayden Daniels backed him up regarding the chaotic finish, expressing that they needed to do better in these situations.

“We all got to be better situationally,” he said after the game. “Football starts with me. Everybody will say the same thing, but we just got to be better in situational football.”

When Washington first brought in Dan Quinn, the front office had to work overtime pushing back on talk that he was just a fallback choice after missing out on Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald. Quinn had spent years rebuilding his head-coaching credibility in Dallas after Atlanta fired him following a 0-5 start in 2020, a run that was always shadowed by that infamous 28-3 Super Bowl collapse against the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Washington’s hiring process, Quinn explained what he had learned from those setbacks. After his Atlanta dismissal, he reviewed his weaknesses and identified the need to delegate more, avoid spreading himself too thin, and prepare for changes on his offensive staff. Washington saw that self-assessment as evidence that he had grown as a head coach.

These demons from the past are back now as national analysts ripped the blunder on television. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin said on ESPN: “I would understand if a coach did not survive this.”

Dan Orlovsky echoed that harsh assessment during First Take, stating: “It falls 100% on a coaching staff that it seems very clearly did not communicate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen whether Dan Quinn can deliver under so much pressure now that he is on the hot seat with his team having a 1-3-1 record in the 2026 season.