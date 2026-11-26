Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ reunion mantra is simple: the way forward is to bury the past behind them. At his lowest, Brandon Aiyuk, the Washington Commanders’ wide receiver, burned many bridges. Aiyuk’s fallout with his former team – the San Francisco 49ers – was infamous. A strained relationship with the team had its validity, but Aiyuk’s digs at Daniels and his mother did not. How the former college teammates found themselves at each other’s throats is tough to understand, but it no longer matters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man,” Daniels said in a presser on Wednesday. “Things happen. You don’t know what he was going through. You don’t know what I was going through at that time. So, he just sit up there. That’s somebody that looked out for me when I was 18 years old, helped me out when I first got to ASU, and stuff like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So like I said, I kind of know the character and the person he is. He was man enough to settle out, set our differences, and kind of just move forward from there.”

After Aiyuk joined the Commanders’ practice squad this week, Daniels, represented by his mother, Regina Jackson, opened up about what his relationship with the WR looks like. In July, when Aiyuk was making his desire to join his current team clear, he made an unsavory comment about Daniels and the influence his mother has as his agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You on my team now,” he said in an Instagram story. “You follow my rules. Boy, I’m a grown a– man, boy. You gonna have to stop running your mama, and I might believe what you’re talking about. But until then, [no].”

Fan Ranker Live · 4,494 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote 3 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

The Commanders picked Daniels straight out of LSU in 2024. But before he played for Louisiana State, he played for Arizona State with Aiyuk. The two shared a friendship as much as they shared a camaraderie. So, while Aiyuk’s comment was off-putting, the two have chosen to look past the follies and focus on what is more important.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a brother to me. We’ve been knowing each other for some time, looked out for me, took care of me. So, kinda just put the past behind us.”

Daniels asked fans and critics to give his WR some grace by reminding them that everyone has personal, unsaid battles which seep out in public. When the 49ers released Aiyuk on Monday, two weeks after the NFL reinstated him, he finally bid bye to the strenuous chapter of his career. While the baggage of an injury – a severe one to his right knee in Aiyuk’s case – is a battle in itself, he and the team stopped talking to one another after a point.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I prayed for him because he’s like family to me,” Daniels said. “I think that was a very dark moment in his life.”

Earlier this week, he cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent, reuniting with a friend. He at least got into the team he wanted, but his work does not end here. At his new home, he has more hearts to win in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s gotta prove to the locker room the type of guy he is, his character, high-character guy, stuff like that. So, it’ll be fun, but it’ll be a process,” Daniels spelled out.

A difficult but honest conversation is all it took for Daniels and Aiyuk to patch up. But as the Commanders navigate the season with a 4-5-1 record, they cannot afford any teammate creating a rift within.