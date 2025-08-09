brand-logo
Mike Vrabel Confirms Strong Feelings Against Drake Maye After Obliterating Commanders

ByPritish Ganguly

Aug 8, 2025 | 11:38 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

The Mike Vrabel era in Foxborough has officially kicked off. And the crowd is buzzing. New England’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders wasn’t just about the scoreboard—it was about the man under center. All eyes locked on Drake Maye, who stepped into the preseason spotlight looking to prove he could run Vrabel’s offense.

Then again, Maye’s night was a mix of highs and lows. The second-year QB only played two series, and it all started with a boost from rookie TreVeyon Henderson. The newcomer lit up the stadium by taking the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house, giving the Pats a quick 7-0 edge. Riding that energy, Maye hit Henderson twice on short completions to move the ball. But the momentum didn’t last—chaos struck when the ball slipped from his grasp, and the drive came to a screeching halt.

Because on third-and-7 from the New England 45-yard line, Maye dropped back, looking to keep the chains moving. That’s when Washington’s Jer’Zhan Newton broke through, bringing the kind of heat you can’t just walk away from. Under duress, Maye tried to get rid of the football, but instead, it slipped right out of his hand. The Commanders pounced, setting up shop at the Pats’ 30-yard line.

Still, the Patriots’ defense had other plans. They slammed the door, forcing Washington to attempt a 49-yard field goal—which sailed wide. The scoreboard stayed locked at 7-0, but Vrabel wasn’t about to sugarcoat things. Speaking about the fumble, the coach didn’t hold back: “That’s a bad decision. I think we’re going to need better from him and I think he knows that.” He doubled down, saying plainly, “the Patriots will need better moving forward.” Tough love from the man now steering the ship.

However, Drake Maye made up for it the second time he got the football. On his next chance, he marched the offense 61 yards in eight plays, capping it with a five-yard scramble straight into the end zone. He read the field, spotted daylight in the defense, and used his legs to make it count—stretching the Pats’ lead to 14-0.

Earlier in that drive, he had also taken off for an 11-yard gain, showing flashes of the mobility fans want to see. But through the air? Not so hot—he finished 3-for-5 for just 12 yards, connecting only once on the march (a nine-yarder to Henderson). Add in two carries for 16 yards and the score, and the numbers tell the story: plenty of room to grow.

Is Mike Vrabel's tough love the key to unlocking Drake Maye's true potential?

