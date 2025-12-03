Mom Regina Jackson Requests Support for Injured Daniels in Emotional Message

For Jayden Daniels, some bonds transcend the football field, and even tragedy can’t break them. As a left elbow injury keeps him off the field, Washington Commanders quarterback is focusing his energy on honoring a late friend, and his mother, Regina Jackson, is standing firmly behind his emotional effort.

Jayden Daniels and Kyren Lacy shared a bond that went far beyond football. Their LSU days built a brotherhood that lasted even after Lacy’s tragic death. On December 2, Regina shared an emotional Instagram Story. She reposted Jayden Daniels’ ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ initiative post and urged fans to “support a cause close to my son.”

Jayden Daniels is currently sidelined after he sustained a serious left elbow injury, but while he waits to return, he used his time to create custom cleats that honor Lacy’s memory. It shows that his friend remains in his heart even as the QB battles his own challenges. In the caption of his latest Instagram post, Jayden Daniels wrote:

“Today is Giving Tuesday! Please help support MCMC in honor of my late friend Kyren Lacy. If you’re able, please consider joining me in supporting a cause dear to me. #LLK2 Link in bio to donate.”

The ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign encourages players, coaches, and staff around the NFL to highlight charities and causes they care about. But Jayden Daniels made it clear that this is more than a league initiative. He wants fans to take action, donate, and raise awareness. With Regina echoing his message, it’s obvious that this loss has touched every part of his life.

Kyren Lacy’s death shook many, especially those who loved him. He died by suicide in April, but the events leading up to it were heartbreaking. In December last year, he was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man. As per the reports, he left the scene and was arrested in January this year.

The authorities then booked Lacy with reckless driving and other charges. But he made bail the next day. Yet, life didn’t get easier as the NFL revoked his 2025 Combine invite. It was a decision many now question due to what happened next.

In April, Jayden Daniels’ former LSU teammate had a heated argument with a family member. Police later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after his car crashed, a death somewhat similar to that of Marshawn Kneeland’s. As such, after his death, Daniels shared a heartbreaking message to Lacy on Instagram.

“It was your turn next, bro,” wrote Jayden Daniels. “We were gonna be there right with u, I swear. Till next time, brudda … we gonna hold it down for u. You’re gon live your dreams through us. Hope you’re at peace now.”

That emotion is now reflected in Daniels’ custom cleats. It’s a reminder that athletes deal with real pain and real loss, even when they are struggling themselves.

Jayden Daniels’ injury update amid customizing cleats for his late friend

Washington has been missing Jayden Daniels for three straight games because of that left-elbow dislocation, and now everyone’s wondering if Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings finally brings him back. As per reports, he’s practicing and going through functional tests, but he still hasn’t been cleared for contact, which is the one step that decides everything. Dan Quinn keeps stressing that there’s no firm timeline, and he won’t know more until Friday, which shows how up-in-the-air this still is.

Daniels first popped back onto the practice field before the Broncos game, and even though Quinn called him “unlikely to play,” he treated that return as a positive sign of progress. The coach has been open about one thing: if Daniels is healthy enough, he wants him on the field before the season ends. Daniels feels the same way. But for now, as he is rehabbing, the quarterback made sure to remain present while customizing cleats for his late friend.

The Instagram post uploaded by Jayden Daniels had a photo of custom cleats. One of the cleats read “Mental Health Is Real.” The other cleat displayed “#988,” the suicide and crisis lifeline. Both messages feel urgent and necessary.

Jayden Daniels also showed more angles of the cleats. One photo highlighted the Kyren “K2” Foundation logo. Lacy’s mother, Kandace Washington, created the foundation to cope with his passing and to help others struggling with similar challenges.

Meanwhile, another photo on the cleats also featured artwork of Lacy in different outfits, with green ribbons for mental-health awareness. Those little details added by Jayden Daniels make the tribute feel even more meaningful.

In a recent video uploaded by the NFL on social media, the Commanders’ QB explained how he designed the cleats. He used Adobe Firefly in collaboration with artist Joe Castro for the customization.

“My Cause, My Cleats is something that the NFL’s been doing long before I got into the league,” said Jayden Daniels. “I wanted to showcase mental health and align it to something I personally went through this past year. losing one of my friends, Kyren Lacey. We were at LSU together. He was so close to being able to join the league and go out there and live out his dream. So, these little details on there are just showcasing his personality, who he was.”

Moreover, the cleats customized by Jayden Daniels grab your attention instantly. They make you pause and think. In a world where athletes constantly stay in the public eye, shouldn’t more of them use their platforms this way? Daniels’ tribute feels honest, emotional, and brave. And with his mom publicly supporting him, it becomes even more powerful.