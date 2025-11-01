NFL Decides Punishment Against Commanders for Tackle on Patrick Mahomes’ $18M Chiefs Weapon

As if three back-to-back losses weren’t enough, another setback hit the Washington Commanders. The NFL has released the list of players who violated the rules in Week 8, and things are not looking good for players on Dan Quinn‘s squad. Yep, linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Quan Martin are feeling the heat for being too aggressive.

According to the NFL’s official announcement, the league has slapped Frankie with a $46,372 fine for showing unnecessary roughness during a hip-drop tackle on the Chiefs‘ tight-end Noah Gray in the fourth quarter at 10:36. For Patrick Mahomes, Gray is an $18 million weapon who stole the show last month against the Raiders, recording one reception for 28 yards.

Meanwhile, Quan Martin received an $11,572 fine for hitting a defenseless player in the third quarter at 14:09. It’s a double blow for the team, which ranks third in the NFC East division. The NFL has dropped accountability bombs on Frankie, who is notorious for his aggressive style. This penalty is déjà vu all over again and marks Luvu’s second fine of the 2025 NFL season. When was the first instance?

In Week 4, the NFL slapped Frankie with a fine of $23,186 for locking horns with a player from the Atlanta Falcons. During the second quarter, he did a hip-drop tackle on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But that’s not all. Beyond this season, Luvu made a similar offense in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game in January 2025 against the Detroit Lions.

It was on the RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and the move resulted in a $16,883 fine. That makes three fines for hip-drop tackles overall. Mind you, the latest penalty is more than justified, as the league is already wary of the safety concerns surrounding this specific type of tackle. The Commanders have not been doing so well lately, and this is only adding to their troubles.

Are Commanders running out of chances?

Entering Week 9 with a 3-5 record, the road to the playoffs looks tougher than ever. Despite a promising start, the ongoing season has not gone as the franchise expected. Actors like injuries, age, and inconsistency left Washington struggling right in the middle of the season. Unfortunately, the upcoming stretch won’t be any easier.

The team’s head coach, Dan Quinn, is undoubtedly under pressure to make changes. He can’t overlook the shortcomings in the systems of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. The Commanders will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, who are sitting at 5-2 in the NFC West.

The team has one of the top five scoring offenses in the NFL while boasting a dominating defense under head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks surrender only 75 yards in each game, the best in the league. They have clearly found their balance and pose ‌an enormous threat to the Commanders in the upcoming match.

To tackle their new opponent, Washington must rely on its running game to support quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s returning from injury. He’ll be on the field without WR Terry McLaurin and could really need some help. Yet, Seattle’s defense and the absence of offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil make this game the hardest for the team.