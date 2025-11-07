NFL Doctor Hints at Hidden Issues in Jayden Daniels’ Injury After Commanders’ Positive Update

The latest update from the Washington Commanders about quarterback Jayden Daniels felt like a collective sigh of relief. The update confirmed no fractures, no major ligament damage, and no need for him to go on injured reserve. But while the front office projected calm, one NFL doctor looked at the official statement and saw potential red flags the team wasn’t mentioning.

Sports medicine expert Dr. Jesse Morse urged fans to take the team’s announcement with a grain of salt. While Daniels avoided the worst-case scenarios, Morse suggested that the phrasing could have been misinterpreted.

“I don’t think that’s realistic,” he explained. “I think they mean he did not suffer any ligament damage to the point where he needs to have surgery on it,” Morse said.

While the injury update has still been positive, Dr. Morse hinted that the hidden issue here was that he might still be sidelined for some time despite avoiding the need for a surgery.

Daniels injured his left elbow after landing awkwardly on it during a 14-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this season, the 24-year-old had already dealt with a sprain and a hamstring strain, both of which kept him off the field for a few games. This latest injury initially sparked fears of a season-ending situation. But the Commanders’ tests, including X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, reportedly ruled out any major structural issues.

Still, Dr. Morse stressed that elbow injuries can be “tricky” and, if not handled properly, could permanently affect range of motion.

“You still have to use that arm to stabilize and lock out,” Dr. Morse said. “If he can’t do that, he can’t play effectively.”

The Commanders have not placed Daniels on injured reserve, leaving the door open for a three-week return.

This was a scenario Morse called “Optimistic but possible.”

Daniel’s been solid this year, with 1,184 yards in six games and eight touchdowns and two interceptions. However, a decision could hinge on Washington’s playoff outlook.

“Given how poorly this team has played,” Morse noted, “it’s unclear if they’ll risk re-injury just to get him back on the field.”

For now, Daniels has dodged the worst, but as Morse hinted, the real test will be how well that elbow holds up when he takes his next snap.

Commanders face an uphill battle against the Lions

The Washington Commanders, having lost three straight games by a sizeable margin, are limping into Week 10 with a 3-6 record and fading playoff hopes. Their next opponent, the Detroit Lions, with a 5-3 record, won’t make things any easier.

The problems for Washington run deeper than just numbers. The team hasn’t been the same since Jayden Daniels’ costly fumble against the Bears a month ago. Injuries are piling up, and the confidence seems to be affected. If they want any shot at beating Detroit, the Commanders need to find a way to reinvent themselves.

There is one stat that could help them turn things around in the next game. The Lions’ defense is currently ranked 10th in rushing yards allowed per game. Defensively, pressure on Jared Goff is the key. Detroit’s protection has slipped, with 14 sacks allowed in four games prior to week 10.

With Frankie Luvu and Jacob Martin at defensive end, the Commanders might need to blitz more often to capitalize on this. On special teams, rookie Jaylin Lane has drawn attention for the wrong reasons. After muffing two kickoffs in consecutive games, both resulting in turnovers, Lane accepted responsibility.

“I just can’t be loose with the football,” he said. “You gotta constantly be thinking about it, high and tight.”

With the playoffs slipping away, every game now matters. Against the Lions, Washington’s margin for error is minuscule, and it will surely make for an interesting encounter.