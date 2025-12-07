brand-logo
NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Zach Ertz News After Commanders TE’s Knee Injury Against Vikings

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 7, 2025 | 2:52 PM CST

Things are going from bad to worse for the 3-9 Washington Commanders as they continue to struggle against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 14 clash. After losing QB1 Jayden Daniels in the second half due to an arm injury, Washington suffered another massive blow involving Zach Ertz. The veteran tight end was dealt a horrific knee injury, which has ruled him out of the game. According to injury analyst Tom Christ, Ertz could be out for a long time.

“Blasted in the right knee in an anterior-to-posterior direction. I believe I see his knee hyperextending. Concern for a multi-ligament injury with ACL potentially included,” Christ reported before adding more later. “Saw another close-up video, and his knee does in fact hyperextend while laterally rotated. Concerned for ACL, PCL, LCL, posterolateral corner. A long road ahead for one of the best Tight Ends of his era.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

