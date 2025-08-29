brand-logo
NFL Rumors: Commander GM to Bring In Familiar Face to Fix Jayden Daniels’ Offense After $96M Decision

BySamridhi

Aug 28, 2025 | 11:43 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Jayden Daniels has the swagger of a quarterback who’s been around the block a few times. For a Commanders offense in need of consistency, his mindset is what head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury were hoping to see when they drafted him in 2024. When asked if spreading the ball around to so many weapons would be challenging, Daniels didn’t blink. “Nah, I tell them all the time, man, I go where the defense allows me to throw the football, but I just think it just makes our offense that much more dynamic having those guys out there,” Daniels said. That level of confidence isn’t hype; it’s what has Washington thinking they’ve discovered their long-term solution at quarterback. And still, the Commanders’ front office recognizes one man can’t do it by himself.

The latest rumor surrounding Washington is that GM Adam Peters is going back to an old acquaintance to provide his young quarterback with some assistance. According to several reports, former New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is in talks with the Commanders. Bourne, who also has a stop on the San Francisco 49ers’ schedule, is someone Peters knows. The two stayed in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020, Bourne’s early years, and familiarity is something that counts when constructing a roster around a young star quarterback.

The Commanders presently have five receivers on the active roster: veteran standout Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane. Although the WR looks fleshed out on paper, Peters believes the depth chart is deeper than it appears. Particularly with McLaurin’s summer hold-in, Samuel’s recent mileage, and the untested resumes of Luke and Lane. Bringing in a proven veteran who already knows how to fit into a system might be the cement that keeps the passing game consistent while Daniels continues to develop at a rapid pace. For Washington, the addition would be more about trust than star power. That sort of presence in a locker room can be invaluable, particularly for a young quarterback still learning how to deal with NFL defenses.

The “Jayden Daniels effect” is already changing the Commanders’ identity. Last season, Washington ranked 25th in scoring with just 329 points. But Daniels’ arrival changed everything, as they climbed to fifth with 485 points. Despite barely adding new playmakers. Daniels brought life to Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, turning broken plays into big gains and giving his receivers cover even when they struggled to create space.

That raises two pressing questions heading into 2025: Can Kingsbury’s offense evolve fast enough to stay ahead of NFL defenses? And who outside of Daniels is going to make plays? McLaurin missed the summer while hammering out his new contract. Samuel, at 29, has shown brilliance but looked gassed last season, raising concerns. Daniels is capable enough to mask weaknesses, but repeating hero-ball week after week is not the long-term solution for contention.

Fantasy ranking views similar threats. Daniels’ ability to run and his play-extending skills render him an elite fantasy quarterback. But if his targets fail, Washington’s offense as a whole may fall short of its capabilities. The sophomore slump is always a danger, and although Daniels may not actually slump, an upset along the way is very well possible. That’s why Peters’ decision to add Bourne makes so much sense.

In another bit of good news for the Commanders, star WR Terry McLaurin has finally inked a new deal with Washington after long summer of negotiations.

Terry McLaurin good news for Jayden Daniels

The Commanders finally closed out their summer-long standoff with Terry McLaurin, signing him to a three-year, $96 million extension. The base cash is closer to $87 million over three years, with the total value potentially reaching up to $103 million if certain incentives are met. The contract features $44.65 million guaranteed and a substantial $30 million signing bonus that has McLaurin on the field as soon as possible.

article-image

via Imago

For Washington, it was a move borne out of both urgency and necessity. McLaurin’s holdout threatened to stall any offensive momentum the Commanders had been building. And keeping Daniels’ top target in-house was non-negotiable. His $32 million annual average ties him with A.J. Brown as the sixth-highest-paid wideout in the league. A price Washington was reluctant to pay but ultimately had to.

The extension also settles a locker room that might otherwise have grown restless. McLaurin has been Washington’s face of the offense since his arrival as a third-round draft pick, and paying him what he deserves sends a resounding message to the team and the fanbase: the Commanders are committed to competing immediately.

At 29, McLaurin remains a legitimate WR1 who can draw coverage and make Daniels’ life easier. Samuel in a complementary role, Brown as a veteran backup, and young players such as McCaffrey and Lane on the bench. Bourne would further bolster the unit ( if the deal goes through).

Can Jayden Daniels' swagger alone carry the Commanders, or does he need more veteran support?

