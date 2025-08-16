NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Budge to Terry McLaurin’s Demand as Commanders Coach Clears Expectations From WR

Dan Quinn knew it would not be easy in Washington. He also knew some challenges couldn’t be dodged forever. Earlier this month, he tried to keep things light when asked about Terry McLaurin’s future. “We love Terry. I’m really glad he’s here…and I love coaching him. But the business side… that’s kind of where it’s at,” Quinn said. Then it was just a coach thing to do, to keep football and money separate. Now, however, it’s apparent even Quinn can’t keep “the business side” in the background.

There’s been word that McLaurin and the Commanders are making real progress on a deal. Washington wasn’t impressed with the trade proposals coming in from other teams and instead brought McLaurin’s camp back to the bargaining table. League sources expect an agreement within a week or so. The question now is less if the Commanders will sign him, and more when.

That’s significant because McLaurin isn’t just a No. 1 wide receiver—he’s the face of the franchise during a transitional era. He is in the final year of a three-year, $69.6 million contract extension, averaging $23.2 million per year, signed at the end of June 2022. As per rumors, he is seeking a contract over the four-year extension, averaging nearly $33 million per year. Letting him walk, or worse, trading him away for draft picks, would risk alienating fans and undercutting Dan Quinn’s effort to build a culture. Quinn might have hoped to dodge the toughest questions of August, but his legacy will hinge on how this plays out.

When Washington signed Terry McLaurin in 2019, it was difficult to envision him as one of the NFL’s most respected wide receivers. Today, years later, McLaurin has piled up more than 5,000 receiving yards. His reliability as both a pass-catcher and a locker room presence has made him the kind of player that franchises simply don’t let walk. That’s why the trade rumors never materialized. McLaurin’s value isn’t just in dollars—it’s in the culture Quinn and his staff are trying to build.

The challenge now is timing. The Commanders have a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and are focused on building for the future. Committing heavily to McLaurin could limit financial flexibility down the road—especially with other young players eventually becoming cornerstone contract extensions themselves. But the alternative—replacing McLaurin or trying to lowball him—risks alienating both the fan base and the locker room. It’s a lose-lose unless the Commanders can design a creative contract structure that rewards him while preserving long-term flexibility.

Dan Quinn clarifies expectations from WR

The Commanders’ offense has been an enigma thus far in camp, with Kliff Kingsbury trying to fit the puzzle together with players. Asked for his opinion regarding the unit’s chemistry up to this point, the offensive coordinator pulled no punches. ”It’s a work in progress,” Kingsbury admitted. Highlighting that the unit has not been able to gel when projected starters such as Brandon Coleman and Noah Brown have practiced scarcely at all, and others such as Sam Cosmi and Terry McLaurin have not even taken one rep. “Until you get everybody else on the grass….you can’t really build that relationship,” he said.

Veteran tackle Laremy Tunsil didn’t disagree, echoing Kingsbury’s assessment of where the group stands. “Kliff is right. It’s a work in progress, we’ve got to trust the progress,” Tunsil said. He was quick to remind that the talent is there, calling the unit “elite” across the board with weapons at every position. Still, time is ticking.

As the season opener approaches, now just a month away, there is a sense of urgency to get those loose ends back in the fold. It includes McLaurin, who has been out rehabbing an ankle injury. And waiting for a contract extension that has kept him off the field. Despite all this, McLaurin’s presence has made itself felt around the facility.

He has continued coming, keeping his grip steady in the locker room even without a helmet. Rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane, who considers McLaurin his mentor, downplayed any question about him sitting out practice. “He’s one of the best in the league for a reason,” Lane said. “He’s still working, he’s still around us, and he wants to be here.” That might calm nerves in the immediate term, but Kingsbury’s message is clear: for this offense to get up to speed, the Commanders require their top receiver available on the field as quickly as possible.