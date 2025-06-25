Commanders Owner Josh Harris Is Already Taking New Redskins Decision With Bold Stadium Plan

The clock is ticking, and on July 15, the Washington Commanders, led by majority owner Josh Harris, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser face a hard deadline. That’s when the D.C. Council must preliminarily approve the RFK-site stadium deal or risk unraveling the timeline. Mayor Bowser warns that any postponement could “jeopardize” the plan to open the new stadium by 2030. Timing is critical for bidding on marquee events like the Women’s World Cup or a future Super Bowl.

While talking about the stadium plan, Harris confidently told NBC Sports, “The project has incredible [return on investment] for D.C., literally billions of tax revenues, thousands of homes and thousands of jobs… We are going to change D.C.,” emphasizing that their plans for the city aren’t just flashy makeovers, but a way to bring new jobs, revenue, and settlements for the people of D.C.

Considering all these factors together, the essence of time is integral in this deal. According to a source cited by Scott Abraham, the team “believes there’s a path” to securing the vote in the coming three weeks. In a video shared on his X account, Abraham said, ” The countdown is on to July 15th. The Washington Commanders and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have some work to do. They have 21 more days to get the D.C. council to approve a new stadium deal at the RFK site. New tonight on 7 News, a source close to this situation told me that the team believes there’s a path to get that vote in three weeks time. The team has a goal of playing football in the new stadium by 2030, which would also allow them to compete for big events like the Women’s World Cup and a future Super Bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further talked about the projects that the Commanders want to make out of the deal, “According to that source, any type of delay from the council would put that timeline in serious danger. Also worth mentioning, the source said, the team has not ruled out the possibility of a retractable roof for the new stadium. And if you’re thinking about naming rights, the source added, that the team is currently having conversations about keeping RFK somewhere in the name for the new stadium. The source also mentioned, the team is looking into some sort of a built in museum at the new stadium, which would honor the storied history of the franchise.”

AD

But the deal is facing a lot of issues, and not everyone is on board. Council Chair Phil Mendelson has expressed reservations about public subsidies, arguing the city might recoup the funds regardless, and that the deal needs thorough vetting, “We will work within the Commanders’ 2030 timetable,” even as he stated this Mendelson believes getting everything done before the deadline will be “extremely difficult.” However, Harris called it “the best stadium in the country when it’s built” and hinted the design will be “monumental,” matching D.C.’s grandeur.

Yet that is not all of the change that Harris has planned for Washington. Following the stadium initiative, Harris and his board group are also in the process of changing the jersey of the Commanders, a revamped version serving both a modern vibe and a pinch of nostalgia for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Harris plans to revamp the Washington Commanders’ jersey

On June 24, Commanders Wire reported that this major shift could be in the works after veteran insider Kevin Sheehan shared his thoughts on the plans on this 980 AM programme. He hopes the team will pay homage to its roots and have a new vibe overall to go alongside the massive stadium expansion plans. Sheehan hinted at a uniform styled after the old “Redskins” era, minus the most controversial elements.

Sheehan said, “I just know what I said last October (fall/early Fall), I have it on good authority that they are going to go back to something resembling the old uniforms. It would be a roll out with alt (alternative) opportunities in 2025. So in these alt opportunities this year, I would imagine that in at least a couple of them we are going to have a uniform that looks like the old uniform.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sheehan also added his thoughts on the plans, saying, “Yeah, I’m excited to see what they look like. I hope it is the championship burgundy and gold. If the uniform doesn’t include the helmet and the logo, so be it. But if the rest of the uniform looks like what our uniforms used to look like, I’ll be thrilled with that, be happy.”

The uniform strategy is classic Josh Harris: forward-thinking yet respectful of legacy. This move isn’t just about appearances; it’s about bringing a narrative shift. As the stadium deal approaches July 15, unveiling fresh threads that echo the franchise’s pinnacle years could provide timely momentum. Expect a uniform launch that not only excites fans ahead of the 2025 season but also symbolically threads the team’s past, present, and future into a coherent brand identity.