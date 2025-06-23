Commanders Owner Makes 6-Figure Investment on Jayden Daniels Amid Grim Forecast for QB

Jayden Daniels is making waves again with a new record! And no, we aren’t talking about his on-field record. Instead, we are pointing out a new record sale on ‘cards.‘ We all know many collectors have turned to trading cards as a way to diversify their investment portfolios. And, of course, a 1/1 card shows its uniqueness, which means this is the only one ever made. So, obviously, its value has skyrocketed, further reinforcing the trend of trading cards transcending their original purpose as simple collectibles to becoming significant financial assets. In addition, it serves as a valuable reflection of both market trends and athlete legacy. And this time, that legacy is for the young player.

Yes! With Dick’s Sporting Goods’ $1.11 million acquisition of Paul Skenes‘ 1/1 Topps MLB Debut Patch card, Jayden Daniels’s rookie card also shone brightly during trade night at Fanatics Fest NYC. As the Commanders continue to build their roster and enhance their brand under Commanders owner Josh Harris, his recent ownership shows his commitment not only to the team but also to the culture surrounding sports collectibles. Interestingly, in a stunning showcase of the intersection between sports and collectibles, the Commanders’ owner drew attention by purchasing a rare trading card.

And let us tell you that it was really a wholesome moment when Commanders owner Harris made the six-figure investment of $500K on Jayden Daniels’ 2024 Panini Prizm Black Finite rookie card at Fanatics Fest NYC on June 22. At this exciting moment, Fanatics Collect took to their official X handle to share the exciting update. Along with sharing the sneak peek of the event, they gave a catchy caption to their post.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD



“Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris bought the Jayden Daniels Prizm Black Finite 1/1 for $500,000. This makes it the most expensive Jayden Daniels card sale ever,” they wrote in their post. With this ownership, team owner Josh Harris cracked one of the biggest public deals ever for the NFL QB, grading BGS 9.5.

The Jayden Daniels Prizm Black Finite 1/1 is particularly noteworthy. It is a one-of-a-kind card highlighting the former Arizona State University QB’s immense talent and potential on the professional stage. Interestingly, the “Prizm” line from Panini, a leading trading card manufacturer, is known for its visually stunning designs and limited availability, which only adds to the allure and scarcity of the card.

Notably, American investor and NFL franchise owner Harris aims to prominently display the card at Northwest Stadium this season. He wants to deliver Commanders supporters with a thrilling new opportunity to connect with the hobby. And of course, with the player they believe could bring in a new era in Washington – Daniels.

Astonishingly, to make the occasion even more special, the buyer, Josh Harris, also acquired a signed Daniels jersey. “Rothcards, the previous owner of the card, agreed to the deal during Trade Night at Fanatics Fest, also receiving a signed Daniels jersey in return,” the post caption further mentioned. No doubt, Harris’s investment is emblematic of the shift in the collectibles space, where items once thought of as mere novelties are now considered strategic assets. But guess what? The Jayden Daniels occurrence was just one of the event’s highlights. Over 150,000 people attended Fanatics Fest NYC. Some big names included appearances by NFL legendary icons Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, LeBron James, and Travis Scott.

So, obviously, it’s a special moment for both Harris and Daniels. After all, the QB’s name was called out in front of these legends. However, let’s not forget that the Commander’s owner’s recent investment in Daniels came amid a scary forecast for QB.

Grim outlook for Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

As the NFL season progresses, spotlighting young talent becomes crucial for teams looking to build their future. One such talent is Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who has caught the attention of analysts and fans alike. But there’s a turning point. ESPN’s Mike Clay has recently shared a forecast that could be described as “scary” for Daniels. He shed light on the challenges he may face as he develops in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, the only downside of Daniels’ stellar rookie season was that he took 47 sacks. For context, it was the sixth in the NFL. However, GM Adam Peters bolstered Daniels’ defense this offseason by acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.

Undoubtedly, the goal of keeping Jayden standing in the current situation is to help the Commanders’ offense run like a well-oiled machine as they pursue what the franchise believes will be a Super Bowl victory.. But not everyone, including ESPN’s Mike Clay, is confident that Jayden will be safeguarded from the front five.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Clay’s 2025 forecasts, Daniels will have been fired 43 times, four fewer than last season. It would be nothing more than a ‘nightmare fuel’. That means, per him, the QB will continue to be tackled to the ground despite the signing of Tunsil and Brandon Coleman’s adjustment to right tackle. Even yet, Clay also predicts that Daniels will have 146 rushing attempts for 810 YARDS and seven TDS, which is almost comparable to his 2024 score.

However, we are worried by those sack forecasts. After all, no one needs to go back to Andrew Luck to understand the cascading effects of consistently taking hits. Anyway, it is only a prediction, and Daniel’s sack totals may drastically decline in Year 2. In reality, though, the Commanders will need to do so if they hope to reach their preferred level in 2025. And, the upcoming games will be a telling sign of how he manages these challenges!