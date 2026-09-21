“Please Tell Me It Was a Bad Dream”: Jayden Daniels’ Horrific Injury Leaves Commanders Star in Disbelief

Whether it was the chance to tie the game in the first half, or the eventual 37-20 blowout against the Dallas Cowboys, or the sight of Jayden Daniels being carted off the field with that horrific left elbow injury, the Washington Commanders are still in a state of disbelief after their Week 2 outing. A day after that defeat, Commanders running back Rachaad White has penned what the entire franchise is feeling.

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“💔 Please tell me it was a bad dream 🥲,” White wrote on his X handle.

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For White, the sight of watching his QB being carted off hit particularly hard because of their history. The two were teammates at Arizona State for two years before Daniels shifted to LSU, and White went Pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

White’s offseason addition as a third-down back was crucial to keep the heat away from Daniels and give the 25-year-old quarterback more options to operate the offense. In just two games, White’s 5 first-down rushes have already solidified his role, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to run for Daniels anytime soon again.

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Jayden Daniels’ devastating injury came in the 2nd quarter, with 3 seconds left in the first half. After two straight incompletions, facing a 3rd & Goal at Dallas’ 1-yard line, all Daniels needed was a touchdown to make the score 17-16, with a successful extra point tying the game before halftime. Daniels dropped back after the snap, but stumbled as one of his offensive linemen appeared to step on his foot. He tried to break the fall with his left hand, but that one arm couldn’t take the weight of his falling body. The elbow bent at an awkward angle, and the socket popped out of place.

What hurt even more was perhaps the sight of his teammates walking away as Daniels lay curled on the ground, clutching his arm as the trainers rushed to him. The pain must have been unbearable, because he didn’t even walk off the field, but had to be carted off with a towel over his head instead.

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Daniels had already dislocated this same non-throwing elbow last season. While he initially came back after three weeks, he injured it again, this time ending his 2025 campaign for good. This year was supposed to be different, with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn devising strategies focused on keeping his QB safe and lightening his workload. Rachaad White was a part of that plan. But now, he faces an uncertain season with the rest of his team sans Jayden Daniels.

While the initial X-rays didn’t reveal any fracture, Daniels’ fate will only be determined after further imaging and diagnosis today. Backup Marcus Mariota – who took over against the Cowboys after Daniels’ injury – will continue to be the starter in his absence. Notable sports doctor for InjuryExpertz Jesse Morse has already delivered a grim verdict in the meantime.

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“I expect X-rays, I expect a CT scan, and I expect an MRI. Possibility all tonight, definitely by tomorrow,” noted Morse. “If this happens to be more significant: a partial tear of any of those ligaments or tendons, a fracture, a cartilage injury – where the ball pops out and a piece of cartilage pops out with it – not only does he need surgery, but this would be season-ending.”

The Commanders now get ready to host the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 3 matchup. An 0-2 record has already dashed the hopes for a strong start this season, and Jayden Daniels’ injury now encapsulates that nightmare his teammates still haven’t come to terms with. Uncertainty awaits until further details on the severity of Daniels’ injury are revealed.