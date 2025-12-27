Prayer Pours In From Jayden Daniels as Commanders QB Mourns LSU WR’s Death on Birthday

Essentials Inside The Story Jayden Daniels posted on a former LSU teammate’s birthday.

The Commanders quarterback referenced a moment from his college tenure.

Daniels later linked the post to an NFL initiative.

Some memories hit differently when they’re all you have left. Jayden Daniels knows this too well. On December 27th, the Washington Commanders quarterback posted a clip to his Instagram story; it was just him and Kyren Lacy, frozen in a moment from their LSU days. Lacy leaping near the end zone with Daniels delivering a deep ball. Pure connection. Above the clip, Daniels penned a heartfelt prayer.

“Happy heavenly birthday brudda,” Daniels wrote on his Instagram story. “Words can’t describe how much I miss u & moments like this ❤️ 🕊️.”

This day would’ve been Lacy’s 25th birthday. Instead, it turned out to be the first one since his death. The tragedy from April 2025 still stings. Lacy ended his life, reportedly during a police chase in Houston. Just two days from a grand jury hearing tied to a fatal December car crash, his NFL dreams tanked. The kid who was supposed to go pro alongside his quarterback, never got to make it.

Imago Kyren Lacy, Credits: Instagram @thatkidjayden

Daniels and Lacy weren’t just teammates. They were transfer athletes who both landed at LSU in 2022 and immediately clicked. Over two seasons in Baton Rouge, they built an intangible connection. In Daniels’ Heisman year, Lacy put up 30 catches, 558 yards, and seven touchdowns. Not bad when you’re splitting reps with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Daniels’ last touchdown at LSU also bore the fingerprints of Lacy, one of the most iconic moments that he now misses. The throw? It was a 15-yard dime against Texas A&M that sealed the game 42-30.

But draft night 2024 hit hard for all of them. Daniels went second overall to Washington. Nabers is sixth to the New York Giants. And Lacy? He crashed the celebration via a surprise video call. “I’m proud of y’all boys, bro,” he told them. And they fired back, “You’re next, though.”

Daniel’s mom, Regina Jackson, later posted that clip with a caption that still hurts. “This surprise was the best! Forever friends. Why Kyren!!”

When the news broke in April, Daniels didn’t just hide his pain. He talked about his friend and put up tributes for him on social media. In one particular post, he wrote, “It was your turn next bro. We was finna be there right w u, I swear.” Since then, the grief hasn’t disappeared. Daniels has just found new channels to express it.

Jayden Daniels’ tribute aims to turn pain into purpose

Eight months after losing Lacy, Jayden Daniels found another way to honor him: through the ‘My Cause My Cleats’ week in December. He designed custom shows that turned heartbreak into action. One cleat read “Mental Health Is Real.” And the other showed “#988,” the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

The design featured Lacy’s artwork, green mental health ribbons, and the logo for the Kyren ‘K2’ Foundation started by Lacy’s mother, Kandace Washington. On Giving Tuesday, Daniels made his pitch through an Instagram post: “Please help support MCMC in honor of my late friend Kyren Lacy. If you’re able, please consider joining me in supporting a cause dear to me.”

These cleats weren’t just a tribute, though. They were a promise Daniels made back in April. “Till next time brudda… U gon live yo dreams through us.. hope u at peace now.”

And now, every birthday post, every custom clear, and every mention of Lacy’s name is Jayden Daniels keeping that promise. Some connections don’t end when the game clock hits zero; they stick with you forever. That’s what Lacy is to Daniels now. A memory, a mission, and a brother gone too soon.