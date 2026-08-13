“Probably His Mom”: Jayden Daniels Draws Criticism After Commanders’ QB Issues Legal Notice to LSU

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels once wore No. 5 at LSU, but the program has since allowed cornerback DJ Pickett to wear it. On August 5, Daniels took action by sending a legal notice to the program to refrain from using his name, image, and likeness, according to ESPN.

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After Daniels’ attorney sent the letter, former NFL tackle Geoff Schwartz took to social media to share his opinion.

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“Whoever gave him this advice,” Schwartz wrote on X with a GIF of television host Jimmy Fallon booing. “(It was probably his mom).”

According to Schwartz, sending the notice was a mistake. If enforced, it could force LSU to relinquish his NIL rights, meaning the university would stop promoting or displaying his historic Heisman-winning season.

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Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry R`adloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

Although the letter came from his attorneys, Daniels is managed by his mother, Regina Jackson. The QB’s camp expressed deep disappointment over LSU’s decision.

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“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” the statement from Daniels’ spokesperson said, per ESPN. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.”

Pickett used to wear No. 3, but No. 5 will now be worn for the first time since 2023. That year, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, becoming just the third player in LSU history to capture the award alongside Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon.

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“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement said. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

The part that stings in this case is that Burrow’s No. 9 jersey is still untouched. But Daniels’ number was promised to Pickett during his recruitment in 2024. That number is also dear to the CB, as he wore it during his high school career.

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“I’m not going to judge something [that was done] when I wasn’t here. But when a kid is promised something to come to a school, he should wear it. So at that point, I don’t think that’s really my decision. We should honor what he was told,” coach Lane Kiffin told reporters on August 5.

However, former LSU coach Brian Kelly, who was fired last October, had refused to allow Pickett to do a jersey swap, respecting Daniels’ wishes. The ex-coach referenced it with Burrow’s jersey.

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“I just wasn’t prepared to do it until we got a full commitment from another Heisman Trophy winner,” Kelly said. “We didn’t want to issue No. 9, so you can’t treat one differently from the other.”

For Daniels to take such a step could stem from protecting his commercial rights and allowing him to negotiate his terms with the program moving forward. That said, the LSU athletic department declined to comment on the matter, according to ESPN.