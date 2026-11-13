Commanders QB With Just Over $1 Million in Career Earnings Set to Star in ‘The Bachelor’

The NFL has a long tradition of stars chasing a second spotlight. Emmitt Smith won Dancing with the Stars in 2006. Hines Ward lifted the mirrorball trophy in 2011. Peyton Manning turned a Saturday Night Live hosting gig into a classic. Likewise, a Washington Commanders QB is also reportedly chasing a similar spotlight where he will be part of a love story on a prime-time show, The Bachelor.

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The player in question is Sam Hartman, who has been part of the Washington Commanders practice squad since 2024, but is yet to take a snap for the team in a regular-season game. While Hartman’s cumulative earnings through 2026 (per Spotrac) are at $1.26 million, the Commanders QB is seemingly looking at another career opportunity.

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“Commanders QB Sam Hartman has been named the next star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which returns for its 30th season in March 2027,” ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on Instagram.

Sam Hartman will lead the 30th season of The Bachelor, set to premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. However, the Commanders QB was initially hesitant about pursuing this career move.

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That is when the host of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer, came into the picture. Before becoming the franchise’s host, Palmer was the first NFL player to lead the show. Hence, when Hartman approached Palmer for advice, the Commanders QB received renewed motivation to become part of The Bachelor.

“He kind of gave me the insight of what it is, what it’s not,” Hartman said on Good Morning America on Nov. 13. “And I think anybody in their right mind, if you get told, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to go find the love of your life,’ I know one thing, when people are saying, ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they ask if you wanna do it forever, and I don’t see any problem with that.”

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Unlike playing football, The Bachelor is altogether a different genre for someone like Sam Hartman. The format of the reality dating television series is where one single man dates a group of around 25 to 30 women simultaneously over several weeks to find a life partner.

And at the end of each episode, he (Hartman in the upcoming season) narrows down the pool of contestants by handing out roses to the women he wants to keep dating, culminating in a final decision that often ends with a marriage proposal.

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As it seems, the Commanders QB already has in mind what he’s looking for in a potential partner.

“Competitiveness and somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that, ‘You haven’t texted me back in a week,’ but chase in a way that they have a drive for something and motivates me to wake up every day to chase them,” Hartman said.

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That said, Sam Hartman’s only confirmed serious relationship prior to The Bachelor was with Tyla Ochoa, a former Division I soccer defender at Wake Forest University. The two were first linked in early 2022 when Ochoa posted TikTok clips of them together while both were student-athletes at Wake Forest.

Though Hartman never publicly named Ochoa, he confirmed on the On The Homefront podcast ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft that he had a girlfriend. But neither Hartman nor Ochoa ever released a formal breakup statement. However, fans noticed in 2025 that the two had unfollowed each other on social media.

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Now, soon to be experiencing a new environment, it will be interesting to see if the Commanders QB can find his potential life partner.