Commanders Quietly Making Terry McLaurin Risk His Own Future After Dan Quinn Confirmed Stance on WR

After what has truly been a storybook season, the Commanders have built the blueprint for 2025. They have the quarterback, they have the coach, they have the offense, and even the defense has fixed the potholes. Yet, collectively, they stumbled. Not just in training camp but also in preseason. At one point, OC Kliff Kingsbury could do anything to see the entire starting lineup take on the gridiron. And looks like he’s been granted his wish. Apparently, Terry McLaurin, who had been M.I.A for the summer as a whole is returning. The decision certainly favors the team, but does it favor the WR? Now that’s where it gets interesting.

“That’s a good news,” said Dan Quinn. Well, of course it is. McLaurin has been the heartbeat of Washington’s offense, even when they were scratching their heads with the quarterback chaos. As he realized his worth this offseason, demanding to be remunerated to the standards of the league’s top wideouts, the Commanders backed down. Pursuing $33 million, he decided to sit out this summer. But now, with three weeks left for commencing the upcoming season, Quinn took matters into his hands, activating McLaurin from the Physically Unable to the Play List.

However, NFL Insider Mike Florio believes the wide receiver needs to think this through. Certainly, he misses football, but should he return at the expense of a guaranteed future? In the recent edition of the NFL on NBC, Florio put forward some interesting points. “McLaurin takes the best offer that’s on the table because he’s due to make $15.5 [million]… The question is what are they willing to offer,” he said.

“By practicing without an offer, you’re running the risk of a torn ACL or some other injury. That will keep them from ever paying you anything more than what you do to make this year,” the insider added. Though Quinn claimed that McLaurin’s activation is “separate” from his ongoing contract negotiations with the franchise, there are a few things to consider here. The guy is turning 30 next month, and while it’s undisputed that he’s been one of the biggest offensive weapons on the team, it’s debatable that he’s a difference-maker. Or in the words of Florio, not an essential tool in the Commanders’ quest for the Super Bowl.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin after a 1st quarter touchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

An injury could dramatically alter how the Commanders or other teams view McLaurin’s value. If he ends up with a torn ACL or other season-ending injury, it could significantly diminish his chances of landing a lucrative number he desires, especially given his age.

The Second-team All-Pro receiver concluded last season with 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high touchdown count of 13. And though the numbers make a good case for him to land a good contract, it’s considered argumentative that he’s a player up to the caliber of D.K. Metcalf or A.J. Brown—both making more than $30 million. What’s worse is that the market, as well, doesn’t look too welcoming.

The Washington Commanders Are Playing It Safe

While the Commanders are hesitant in offering a lucrative sum to an ageing player, they know McLaurin’s value to the team. In any scenario, they do not intend to part ways with their biggest offensive weapon in Jayden Daniels’ second year. It could dismantle their entire offense in less than a month in the new season. This would be nothing short of digging their own grave.

Acknowledging what the two-time Pro Bowler brings to the table, the front office has been playing around $28.5 million. And Ian Rapoport believes, “If McLaurin wants $33 million, and the Commanders want to pay him $28.5 million, there’s a deal to be made. … Let’s say $29 million and above, that’s a good deal.”

Until that confirms, Quinn is getting McLaurin ready to take the field. Sitting out the regular season may or may not help him leverage the negotiation; it can certainly result in penalties. Plus, losing a paycheck for every missed game. So, the best course of action right now seems to be McLaurin grabbing his skeats and jersey.