Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Announces Post-Retirement Plans Amid NFL Season

Most players avoid the subject of life after football while a season is underway. Austin Ekeler seems comfortable with it. The 31-year-old Commanders running back, in his tenth NFL season, was asked what he wants to do once his playing days end, and he answered right away. He hasn’t retired. He simply had an answer ready.

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“Hopefully, I get a lot of things, but first off, keep growing the family is one of the priorities,” Ekeler posted a video on his Instagram story. “Then, also keep building different projects. I’m working on a few other apps and working on a game. Looking into travel a little bit more as well. Enjoy some non-contact time in my life. So, just looking to stay active in different ways. I’ll definitely be in the fantasy space as well, so just stay active.”

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Austin Ekeler is back with the Commanders. Before getting to this season, it helps to recall how 2025 went. In Washington’s second game, against the Green Bay Packers, he got hurt and had to be carted off the field. The team confirmed a torn Achilles the next day and placed him on injured reserve on September 15. He finished that year with 43 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards.

It took about a year before he felt confident in his body again. When he was ready, he wanted to return to Washington.

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“Being back in the brotherhood where I’ve been around the coaches and I know what to expect over here was really something that was gonna be a more seamless opportunity for me to start playing sooner,” Ekeler said.

The Commanders signed him ahead of their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, after he had already spent the last two seasons with the club. Then, he made the trip to London and was the team’s most effective running back there, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

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Head coach Dan Quinn said the early results came sooner than he expected.

“That was a big first step,” Quinn said. “It happened actually quicker than I thought with his first week in London. Could he be a spark to bring something? I feel his quickness; I feel his decisiveness.”

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His arrival also fits a need. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is on injured reserve, so Washington needs a new lead back. Teammates say Ekeler looks like the same player who contributed to the offense, and Jayden Daniels pointed to what he sees in him.

“I just think that he’s seen a lot of ball,” Daniels said of Ekeler. “His decisiveness, being a veteran, and just his quickness out of the backfield. He’s sudden, and he’s very decisive within his route.”

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So far this season, Ekeler has played six games as a backup without a start. He has 33 carries for 109 yards and 10 catches for 74 yards, for 183 yards from scrimmage with no touchdowns. He also has no plans to retire right now.

Washington has eight games left and is still in the NFC East race. Thursday’s 24-21 win over the New York Giants was its third win of the season, but the team has yet to win two games in a row.

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The problem is scoring. Washington has scored 196 points and allowed 223, a difference of minus 27. With Ekeler back and eight games left, the Commanders have time to fix that, starting Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.