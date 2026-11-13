Commanders Rookie Left Puzzled by Jameis Winston Over Bizarre Pre-Snap Cadence During TNF

Thursday Night Football has given us plenty of strange moments over the years, but a quarterback channeling the Baha Men might be a first. Jameis Winston, always the entertainer, left the Commanders‘ Sonny Styles truly puzzled after a wild cadence on a play.

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On a 4th-and-1 towards the end of the game, Winston and the Giants offense lined up on their own 11. Then, the QB belted out:

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“Get ready! Get Set! Hut one, hut two, hut three … Who let the dogs out? Who? Who? Who? Who?”

In the Prime Video footage, Styles could be saying something to Winston, clearly a little confused by the play, and perhaps a little annoyed. Al Michaels presumed him to saying, “What are you doing?”

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Pretty much everyone who had been watching the game at that point must have let out a laugh. The announcer crew sure did, after patiently watching what Winston would do on the play.

“You got to be kidding me!” Al Michaels said. Kirk Herbstreit added, “What is he doing?”

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The rookie got a taste of classic Jameis Winston.

The Commanders didn’t take the bait (of going offsides), and the Giants accepted the delay-of-game penalty and punted. The attempt didn’t work, but it was one more Winston moment to remember.

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Still, it got a big reaction online. NBC Sports personality Jac Collinsworth posted on X, “Jameis may have just put together the greatest snap count ever. Can’t believe that didn’t work.”

The song choice also took people back to the early 2000s. Baha Men turned “Who Let the Dogs Out” into a club hit in 2000, and it later became a stadium anthem. It has been famously used by Mississippi State in the SEC, and the Baha Men also tweaked the song to “Who Let the Mets Out” for the New York Mets when they were on the run for the World Series in 2000.

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Per ESPN, the wildly popular chorus was also the chant for New York Knicks coach Mike Brown during his team’s championship run earlier this year. Only that charm didn’t seem to work for the Giants this time.

Winston said after the game that the intent was clearly to get the defense to jump offsides.

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“Just practicing that with the team,” Winston said of the now-viral chant. “The defenses are trying to jump the rhythm. Came up with that. Wish we could’ve got them to jump offsides.”

When asked why that chorus in particular, he simply claimed it had a “nice ring to it.”

“It’s part of the cadence, yeah,” head coach John Harbaugh said when asked if it was practiced. “It’s part of the cadence. You know, teams do jump in those situations sometimes. So, that was the idea.”

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Winston, unfortunately, has pulled a similar move before in his career, and was met with the same result. During his lone season with the Cleveland Browns, facing the Steelers, Winston also delayed his cadence during one play. At the end, frustrated, Winston yelled, “Somebody jump offsides, damn!”

That is easily one of the most memorable things he’s said.

In the end, the Commanders pulled out a 24-21 comeback win in the final minute. It was their first road victory of the season, and a relief after their previous matchup with the Giants resulted in a tie. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, despite throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter, swung back with a touchdown.

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The Giants may have lost, but Winston still walked away with the highlight everyone was talking about.