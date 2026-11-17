Sam Hartman is preparing for a very different kind of competition after spending years trying to make his way in professional football. The Washington Commanders quarterback is set to meet 30 women as the new star of ‘The Bachelor’, but one former girlfriend has already offered a less-than-glowing assessment of what contestants might experience away from the cameras.

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Lauren Blake Boultier, a model and DAZN boxing host who dated Hartman for approximately seven months, joked that the 27-year-old has the “personality of an asparagus” as per TMZ. She explained the playful dig with another pointed remark: “He’s good for you, but he’s not exactly the most exciting thing on the menu.”

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Boultier suggested that Hartman’s routine-driven lifestyle was one reason their relationship did not work out. According to her, his world largely revolves around football, fishing and family, with his idea of an adventurous weekend being a trip to a different fishing spot. She, meanwhile, prefers spontaneity.

The former couple may not have been compatible, but Boultier was careful not to paint Hartman as a bad partner. She described him as down to earth, family-oriented and “absolutely husband material” for the right woman. She also plans to watch his season and said she is genuinely rooting for him.

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Hartman’s search for love comes with an early reality check

Boultier also had a message for the 30 women who will compete for Hartman’s attention. Rather than becoming fixated on receiving the final rose, she encouraged them to work out whether he is actually the kind of person they want to be with.

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Her comments arrived just days after ABC announced Hartman as the lead for the milestone 30th season on November 13 during Good Morning America. Network executives tapped the young NFL undrafted free agent as part of a broader strategy to pivot back to high-profile athlete underdogs, mirroring Jesse Palmer’s historic run, to drive fresh mainstream interest.

Hartman admitted he was initially hesitant until a chat with Palmer, a former NFL quarterback who starred on the show in 2004, convinced him to take the leap.

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“I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman said during the interview. He also acknowledged the challenge ahead, adding, “I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough.”

Hartman has already shared some of the qualities he hopes to find in a partner. He wants someone competitive and driven, but compassion is equally important to him.

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His interest in caregiving comes partly from growing up in a family deeply involved in medicine, with his father working as a surgeon and his mother as a nurse.

Another former partner has also weighed in

Boultier is not the only person from Hartman’s romantic past to attract attention since the announcement. Hours after ABC revealed his casting, another former partner, Becca Hunt, posted a photograph with him on TikTok and described their relationship as “the most toxic relationship in my life.”

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Hunt later clarified that she was not placing all the blame on Hartman, explaining that she found it ironic he was now joining a dating show. Her comments remain her account of their past relationship and do not establish wrongdoing by the quarterback.

Hartman, meanwhile, is preparing for a new chapter beyond football. He joined Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after playing at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, where he finished his college career with an ACC-record 134 touchdown passes. Currently a member of the Commanders’ practice squad, he is still awaiting his first NFL regular-season appearance.

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The Bachelor returns for its 30th season on March 21, 2027, airing on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu. Whether Hartman’s routine and fishing trips become a talking point on the show remains to be seen.

For now, Boultier’s asparagus comparison has given the contestants an early glimpse of what one former partner thinks they might be getting into.