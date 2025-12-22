brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Commanders’ Sign Former Browns QB Before Cowboys Game Amid Marcus Mariota’s Injury

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 22, 2025 | 12:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Commanders’ Sign Former Browns QB Before Cowboys Game Amid Marcus Mariota’s Injury

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 22, 2025 | 12:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After losing Jayden Daniels and then backup Marcus Mariota to injury, the Washington Commanders were running thin at quarterback. To address the situation, they signed Jeff Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

As reported by NFL reporter Ben Standig, “The Commanders are signing QB Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals practice squad, per source. Driskel served as Washington’s QB3 last season. Now back as a depth piece with Marcus Mariota (hand) uncertain for Week 17 and Jayden Daniels sidelined.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Backup Mariota went down with a hand injury in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping the Commanders to a 4-11 record. He was covering for starter Daniels, who has now been declared out of the remaining season due to a dislocated left elbow. Josh Johnson replaced Mariota and finished the game with 5-of-9 pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception. 

As the quarterback room narrowed down to Johnson and Sam Hartman (practice squad), head coach Dan Quinn knew he had to do something. Following the game, he confirmed that the front office is seeking outside reinforcement, which is Driskel. 

“The first two options are the ones you were leading into of Josh [Johnson] and Sam [Hartman],” said Quinn. “Would we consider somebody else coming in if he’s not able to? Yeah, all those are on the table. That’s something that Adam [Peters] and I are discussing tonight, and we did today. But yeah, option A and B, as you had said, but not C.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the season is already out of Washington’s hands, they want a win against the divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 17. That’s why Driskel’s signing made all the headlines.

The veteran quarterback has a carousel of teams on his resume; most recently, the Arizona Cardinals signed him on November 6. However, he spent last season in Washington only, so the familiarity may turn in favor of the team. Even so, it would still be a long shot to expect Driskel to play against the Cowboys, considering he’s been on the practice squad for some time. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Marcus Mariota’s injury update

Unlike second-year-old quarterback Daniels, Mariota’s injury hasn’t been declared season-ending just yet. He sustained it in the third quarter while shooting a third-down incompletion to wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Commanders’ medical staff was seen following Mariota, as he logged to the locker room with his hand draped in a towel. 

article-image

Imago

I’ll give you a better update tomorrow on that [and] what it looks like in terms of preparation for the week,” said head coach Quinn. “But again, I haven’t visited with the medical guys or Marcus specifically.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest update reveals that the quarterback has cleared the concussion protocol, but a return timeline hasn’t been decided yet. Besides hurting his hand that has resulted in swelling, Mariota also sustained a quad injury and is being observed on a day-to-day basis. Even if he didn’t return by Week 18 against Philly, Quinn has confirmed that the team still wouldn’t look at Daniels. Instead, Johnson or Hartman (now Driskel) will have to cover.

Top Stories

Prayers Pour In From Terrell Owens as 275lbs Former Cowboys Player Announces Major Health News

NFL Make Final Punishment Decision on Controversial Patrick Mahomes Incident

Dan Campbell Loses Faith in Locker Room After Clearing Stance on NFL Officials’ Controversial Decision

Tom Brady Hints at Nefarious Actions From Bears After Packers Lose Sideline Heaters

Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence on DK Metcalf Incident as Steelers WR Risks $277K Punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved