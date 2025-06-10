Commanders Star Repeats Past Behavior With Dan Quinn After Rookie Impresses at OTAs

You can feel it. The Washington Commanders actually feel alive again. With Dan Quinn at the helm and pretty much an entire restructuring of the coaching staff in 2024, there’s finally a sense of direction. And a team with direction needs every player to give it all they’ve got. But there’s one leopard in sheep’s clothing who is making the same mistake all over again.

After a positive first season under Quinn, they would want to build on the momentum. The team made it to the NFC championship game last season. But they are aiming at a lot more this year. And this ambition is making almost every player on the depth chart go the extra mile to make a strong impression. That, however, does not hold for cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who seems to be falling into an all-too-familiar pattern.

Here we are again. Yes, Marshon Lattimore is skipping the OTAs. Again. Doing the same all over again, which drew so much criticism last year. You could argue that it is no big deal; it’s voluntary, after all. But it’s important that we take into account last season’s context. After being traded in a midseason move and playing barely five games while having a career-low passer rating (101.1), it is not the time to be ghosting the OTAs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are already questioning where his head is at. Optional or not, after a point, it starts to seem to the fans that you’re not all in. No one’s questioning the talent. No one should. He was the defensive rookie of the season for a reason back in 2017, and when he’s locked in, he is still one of the best corners in the league. But all of that matters when you’re there on the field.

AD

Dan Quinn is all about availability, accountability, and hunger. If you can’t show that, he is going to make it hard for you. If you’re not all in, someone else will be. ESPN’s John Keim shares similar views. Keim continued with, “Marshon Lattimore has skipped the voluntary OTA sessions, something he did his last couple of years in New Orleans as well. The key for Lattimore is staying healthy during the season and playing at a high level—that’s why Washington traded for him last season.”

Keim further mentions, “Any questions about his durability can’t be answered until the season. However, in his five games with Washington, he played to mixed results. For the Commanders to take a big step as a defense, it needs strong play from Lattimore.” He should have enough motivation entering the new season. If there is one thing that drives any football player, it’s proving the doubters wrong.

And Lattimore sure has a lot of them. If that doesn’t motivate him, his contract situation might. The cornerback is under contract for the next two years. He’s got $18 million hitting the cap next year and $18.5 million after that, but only $2 million of it is guaranteed. To make more money or to receive an extension, skipping OTAs is not the best idea. And while he’s at home, there’s someone else who’s making waves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trey Amos is turning heads—and turning up

Amidst the Lattimore situation, there are positives too. Trey Amos is the biggest of them all. In the OTAs, he is certainly making his case. According to insiders, he’s been one of the standouts. He’s hitting hard, staying glued to the receivers, and, most importantly, showing a good attitude. Let’s say it—Quinn would eat up on a corner like Amos. He’s young, hungry, and coachable.

The coaching staff was so in awe of him that they couldn’t have imagined him being available in the second NFL draft. They were elated when he went off at No. 61. And if he keeps this level up, he might be more than just a depth player. “When we got out of the first round, we kind of shifted our gears to the next group of guys we wanted, thinking Trey would be gone,” mentions Tommy Donatell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“When he was there, we were super excited, and he’s just this type of player that fits what coach Whitt wants to do—get up there and press, physical, good length, obviously really good speed, really good athlete, can bend. We like what we’re seeing so far, early on, and he’s a smart player too,” defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell told WUSA9. Now mix this up with Lattimore’s absence.

It has got the fans talking. What if Quinn’s message is better received by the rookie than the vet? Quinn is known for making tough decisions, and we shouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing a shift in the Commander’s defensive lineup. The Commanders brought in Lattimore to anchor a secondary that struggled last season. But without the reps, without the visibility, with a coaching staff that is more than open to giving the rookies a chance? It’s starting to feel like the time is running out.