Stefon Diggs Issues First Statement After Commanders Offer Career Lifeline to WR

Stefon Diggs entered free agency this offseason as a proven but aging playmaker with little market interest to show for it. That changed this week when the Washington Commanders stepped in, agreeing to a one-year deal, a lifeline that keeps Diggs’ career alive, and now he speaks about the opportunity.

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“I’m just super blessed to have this opportunity,” Diggs said, per NFL insider Josina Anderson’s X post. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve remained faithful to the process. Alignment is real, and here I am back home. I’m humbled and thankful to be back where it all started.”

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Diggs attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. It is about 30 miles from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, where Washington plays its home games, giving him some local history with the Commanders as he joins the team.

Multiple outlets confirmed on Wednesday that the Commanders are bringing in Stefon Diggs, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first breaking the news through his sources. And according to both Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington is committing to a one-year contract that tops out at $12 million and guarantees Diggs more than $10 million no matter what.

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Diggs is 32 now, but he’s still playing well. Last season with the Patriots, he posted his seventh 1,000-yard season in eight years, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He also helped steady a young locker room during New England’s surprise run to Super Bowl LX. Then, in a classic offseason cost-cutting move, the Patriots released him in March.

There were also legal troubles this year. Diggs was found not guilty in May by a jury in Massachusetts on assault charges related to an incident with his private chef. A month later, the NFL cleared him too, meaning no suspension is coming his way in 2026.

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Diggs has bounced around a bit since his Minnesota days (2015 to 2019), followed by stops in Buffalo and a short stint with the Houston Texans in 2024 and later, the Patriots. Across it all, he’s racked up 942 catches, 11,504 yards, and 74 touchdowns in 161 games. That’s a resume most receivers can only dream of.

How does he fit in Washington? He joins a receiver room led by Terry McLaurin, who’s entering his eighth season as the clear WR1. Rookie Antonio Williams, the team’s day two draft pick, is expected to work mostly out of the slot early on. Before Diggs signed, the depth chart behind McLaurin was thin, just Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and Williams. That left plenty of room for a proven veteran to step in right away.

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With Diggs on board, Washington checks off one of its last offseason needs. Pair him with tight end Chig Okonkwo, and QB Jayden Daniels suddenly has a much deeper, more dangerous passing attack heading into year three.

For a young quarterback trying to take that next leap, having a receiver like Diggs who just knows how to get open could be exactly what the offense needs.