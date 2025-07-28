Terry McLaurin Finally Breaks Silence on Commanders Contract at Training Camp After Facing 6-Figure Punishment

Terry McLaurin isn’t just betting on himself; he’s banking on his worth. With no deal in sight, the Commanders’ wideout walked into Ashburn on a swollen ankle and $804,768 lighter, thanks to fines and lost bonuses. “He is such an incredible competitor. That’s fundamentally who he is,” said Dan Quinn, trying to strike the right tone. But the message is clear: McLaurin’s holding in, not out, and the ankle tightrope might be his safest leverage play yet.

McLaurin is reportedly seeking $30–$33 million annually—numbers that would place him 20 Ms shy of Tyreek Hill, puts him in a similar bracket to A.J. Brown‘s wage, but ahead of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. With 6,379 career yards and five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, McLaurin’s résumé stacks. The team moved him to the active PUP list this week, a procedural shuffle that keeps him in the building, off the field, and very much in contract limbo.

But he’s not budging from his position. Emmy award-winning sports director Scott Abraham was able to have a conversation with the receiver: “I asked him two questions. How close are you to working out a deal? Being at the facility, how does that improve the dialogue? Terry gave me the same answer, ‘taking it day by day.'”

This story is developing, stay tuned!