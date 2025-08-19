Terry McLaurin Gets Bad News Against Bengals After Commanders WR’s Strong Preseason Decision

When the Washington Commanders walked into their second preseason test against the Cincinnati Bengals, they were still searching for answers in their wide receiver room. Terry McLaurin, the franchise’s long-time offensive anchor, was again absent from the action. The Commanders had been hoping for someone, anyone, to rise instead after weeks of uncertainty. On Monday night, even in defeat, they finally got that answer, but it wasn’t the one McLaurin’s camp wanted to see, as rookie Jaylin Lane stole the show.

Washington’s passing attack has been in limbo. With McLaurin out amid a contract dispute and veteran Noah Brown also sidelined, the offense desperately needed a spark. That is when Lane stepped up onto the pitch alongside Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey, as the sensational sophomore QB Jayden Daniels was at the centre of this offensive line. By the time the third quarter ended, Lane had been one of Washington’s most targeted players, showing speed, body control, and the ability to get open when plays broke down. The bad news for McLaurin? Someone may finally be threatening his stranglehold on the receiver hierarchy.

Daniels led the unit with a controlled pace, capped by a touchdown, including a scramble that showcased his instincts as a dual-threat quarterback. But Jaylen continued to make his case after Daniels left the field. With Josh Johnson under center on the second drive, the fourth-round pick hauled in a 12-yard reception, flashing the crisp route-running that made him a training camp standout. Lane ended the game with 42 receiving yards on three catches, and the Virginia Tech rookie ended the day with more receiving yards than all other Washington wide receivers combined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders Oct 20, 2024 Landover, Maryland, USA Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 walks off the field after warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, toppic at Northwest Stadium. Landover Commanders Field Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20241020_gkb_sb4_056

AD

The Commanders have lived through this wide receiver uncertainty before. But this time the stakes feel higher. A new franchise quarterback needs stability, and the front office’s handling of McLaurin will shape the tone of the entire season. If talks drag on, Lane’s development becomes not just a bonus but a necessity. For now, the rookie is showing he’s ready for whatever workload comes his way, while the shadow of McLaurin’s future lingers over Washington’s promising start.

And that possibility feels all the more real because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Commanders’ top receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tensions rise between the Commanders and Terry McLaurin

The bigger storyline in Washington continues to revolve around Terry McLaurin. The veteran receiver has yet to practice this month after formally requesting a trade, frustrated over stalled contract negotiations. For a franchise trying to establish rhythm with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, McLaurin’s absence is more than just a distraction; it’s a looming crisis.

That distance between player and team is particularly striking considering McLaurin’s impact alongside Jayden Daniels just last season. With the rookie quarterback leaning on him heavily, McLaurin produced one of the best campaigns of his career: finishing with 82 catches, 1,096 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. Those 13 scores marked a personal best for the two-time Pro Bowler, highlighting just how central he was to Washington’s offense. For the Commanders, the thought of losing such production makes the current standoff feel even more precarious.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, “Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin isn’t even at the stadium for tonight’s preseason game vs. Cincinnati. After all the momentum and positive vibes, it’s stunning there’s still no deal done with the exact type of player you build around: a leader, a fan favorite, an exceptional talent on the field, and a receiver trusted by his franchise QB. One of the stranger situations we’ve seen given all the circumstances.”

The Commanders are walking a fine line right now. Jaylin Lane’s rise brings excitement for the future, but Terry McLaurin’s unresolved contract situation casts a shadow over the present. Until the front office and its star receiver find common ground, Washington’s offense will remain caught between promise and uncertainty. The question now is whether the Commanders can afford to gamble on potential while leaving their most reliable playmaker on the sidelines.