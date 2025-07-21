brand-logo
Terry McLaurin Ready to Exit Commanders as Dan Quinn & Front Office Ignore Contract Plea – Report

ByUtsav Jain

Jul 21, 2025 | 1:43 PM EDT

This offseason has been a whirlwind of new deals that have reset the market repeatedly. For those that don’t get a new deal, it means watching the prices go up, and upping the stakes for their new dotted line to sign. The Washington Commanders are no different in that regard. Their WR Terry McLaurin, growing more frustrated with each passing day, is determined to get an extension for himself. The worst-case scenario for McLaurin is simply walking away. And the silence from the Commanders isn’t helping the case.  

As per a post on X by JayDaniels, Terry McLaurin is all in to get a new deal for himself. As the post notes, “#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin will ‘explore every option’ that ranges from a holdout, a hold-in, and a trade request in order to secure an extension, per @henrycmckenna. McLaurin is heavily interested in “trying to bring a deal together, not breaking the team apart.” McLaurin is upping the stakes, and the Commanders are about to find out how risky this waiting game could be without one of their prime WRs.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

Will the Commanders' silence push Terry McLaurin to seek greener pastures, or will they step up?

