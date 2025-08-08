Terry McLaurin’s Career at Commanders is Over After Jayden Daniels’ Strong Display vs Patriots, says Insider

“When you’ve proven who you are, you want that to be honored, you want that to be respected, you want that to be valued.” It’s been some time since Commanders’ wideout Terry McLaurin hinted at the “point of no return” that was coming soon. But without a new contract to show for his hold-in, the narrative around McLaurin has been turning darker than ever. With no positive indication from the franchise, the unavoidable trade request dropped from McLaurin’s camp. And now, analysts believe this might be the last Washington sees of their most consistent receiver.

The summer was meant to be the debut of a new era in Washington. Energy crackling from practice fields, the city abuzz with anticipation for young quarterback Jayden Daniels. Yet, as the team hit its stride, one storyline refused to fade: Terry McLaurin and his absence from the action. McLaurin arrived at camp with an ankle injury and quickly landed on the PUP list. The optics were odd. In Dallas, stars like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs fought similar contract battles but stayed off the PUP list, keeping leverage and public opinion on their side. But McLaurin’s placement on the PUP list may have given the team the perfect leverage to navigate the situation going forward.

In a post shared on X by 106.7 The Fan, Lynnell Willingham didn’t hold back on Terry McLaurin’s situation. Willingham’s verdict was as crisp as it was calculative: “I believe Terry McLaurin has played his final game as a member of the Commanders. I either see him sitting out and playing the petty game and filing grievances against the team, because he’s on PUP. This is what muddies this entire situation.” Suddenly, the drama wasn’t just about numbers on a contract. It was about optics versus authenticity, and how far either side would go to get their way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Willingham makes the case that the PUP placement adds good optics to the whole situation. With McLaurin on the PUP list, he doesn’t have to address his camp absence. But in contrast, reports suggest McLaurin isn’t really hurt. As Willingham himself put it, “It continues to give you good optics and paint you in a good light, because we all know that Terry’s not hurt. Terry was out there practicing all damn off-season. He ain’t hurt.” For Willingham, McLaurin’s PUP designation was strategic, not surgical. But the irony is stark. The very list meant to safeguard his image might now go against him if the situation becomes too complicated.

Following the PUP placement, McLaurin will have to clear a physical exam before joining any games. If he refuses to clear the physical, both sides could dig in for an elongated battle. If the Commanders push for his return, McLaurin might file a grievance with the NFLPA, alleging he’s not fully healthy. Conversely, if the team accuses him of faking it, grievances could fly in both directions. In Willingham’s words, “Is that a messy-a** scenario? Yes.” All of this unfolds against a backdrop of continued anxiety and locker room uncertainty. McLaurin’s proven reliability is at risk of becoming just another negotiating chip. But for the Commanders at least, the situation isn’t that grim. Their star QB Jayden Daniels is proving his worth against adversaries, even without his trusted target.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jayden Daniels steps up against the Patriots

While Terry McLaurin’s contract continued to increase tensions, Jayden Daniels’ story emerged with hope. In the joint practice against the Patriots on Wednesday, August 6th, Daniels shone bright. While the Patriots’ defense was notably dominant, Daniels zipped passes, read defenses, and made connections with receivers not named McLaurin. The message was clear: Washington might be discovering a new offensive identity, even as its old one remains unresolved.

via Imago Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before the start of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, January 26, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PHI202501126703 JOHNxANGELILLO

Throughout the joint drills, Daniels connected several times with TE Zach Ertz. Daniels even connected with Deebo Samuel for a TD where Samuel took the ball as it bounced off Patriots CB Marcus Jones’ helmet. But Samuel and Ertz weren’t the only targets for Jayden Daniels. The QB also found undrafted rookie Ja’Corey Brooks for another touchdown. As Ben Volin, a Patriots writer for the Boston Globe, noted on X, “Jayden Daniels is absolutely surgical in 11 on 11. Never misses a read.” The spark Daniels showed not only captivated everyone but also hinted at a franchise ready to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Daniels poised for breakout, even Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has noted his explosiveness. “He makes great decisions. He’s very fast and while he scrambles, and he can run with the football, he rarely takes a big hit, which is impressive for any player but especially a quarterback.” For now, HC Dan Quinn seems intent on protecting Daniels’ health for the regular season. While he did get a lot of snaps at the joint practice, Daniels will notably be sitting out the August 8 preseason matchup against the Patriots. For now, Daniels has showed us a glimpse of what we can expect from him this season, even if he doesn’t have one of his prime receivers with him.