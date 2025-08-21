Terry McLaurin’s Options Slowly Fade Away After Dan Quinn’s Commanders Clear Trade Stance

Terry McLaurin‘s trade request may seem blunt, but if you look at the situation from his perspective, the demand is pretty reasonable. McLaurin was one of the most significant pillars behind Jayden Daniels, alongside fellow WR Noah Brown. Yet, in the offseason, he didn’t receive that level of appreciation. At least not monetarily. While addressing the prolonged negotiation talks, Commanders’ GM Adam Peters noted, “He’s a great player and we want to keep him here.” But from the looks of it, the front office may be waiting for the cards to be in their favor. Cause’ bit by bit, it seems, the star receiver’s options are fading into the twilight.

Entering the final year of his contract, McLaurin had put on a tough face during the entire summer. However, as mid-July arrived, that mask began to slip, and he couldn’t hold in the frustration growing every time the negotiations with the Commanders extended. “I don’t want to feel like you have to beg for someone to see your worth and value,” he told the reporters.

As things remained the same, he ultimately requested the trade. It’s been over twenty days since then, and yet “Terry’s not one of those” names in trade conversations around the league. In fact, The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini revealed that the Commanders played with the same “We’re trying to work a deal out here” like a voicemail whenever a team inquired about McLaurin. So, neither his contract is finalized, nor have the Commanders made him available. Since he’s been taken off the PUP list by head coach Dan Quinn, he’s slowly stepping towards some not-so-favorable scenarios.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Either he and the Commanders agree to a $29 million (seems like an agreeable number for both sides, according to Ian Rapoport), or McLaurin faces a tough reality. The catch with the contract negotiations is that they need to finalize it before September 9, the opening day of the 2025 NFL season. After that, the team will hold all the leverage, and the WR would face an ultimatum: either accept whatever offers come on the table or enter the free agency market next year. Given the fact that he’ll be 31 next year, it’s quite unlikely that the market would favor him. And there’s the big gamble.

What makes things tough for McLaurin is that Courtland Sutton, the same age as the WR, signed an extension with $23 million annual average with the Denver Broncos in late June. Many believe he could have aimed for $30 million, a number that the receiver’s market has been hitting frequently. But, he dismissed the conversation, saying, “It wasn’t about me.” Whereas the Commanders’ wideout seems to believe, “With how the market is today, it conveys what guys of my caliber are deserving of. I feel I fit in that box because of how I’ve carried myself on and off the field.”

Even though the 29-year-old (soon to turn 30 this September) has led his team in receiving yards in each of the five seasons spent with them, production is said to go down in receivers above 30. If he can change this narrative in the upcoming season, McLaurin can very well ink his name in the pages of history. But if he fails with no contract extension signed, all his accolades and stats would be in vain.

What exactly is happening with Terry McLaurin’s negotiations?

As counted among the top receivers, McLaurin has been demanding to be paid like one. After all, when the franchise was swamped with the chaos of the quarterback room before Daniels, the two-time Pro Bowler took it upon himself to carry the offense. To a certain extent, he succeeded as well. So, when the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner arrived, he didn’t need to bother about the offense. He took charge of the gridiron, with the offense following his cue.

So, the negotiations began with McLaurin asking for a contract worth $33 million. At that level sit receivers like DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown—both considered a difference-maker. But is McLaurin a difference-maker? Now that’s debatable. Insiders like Mike Florio don’t believe so. “Terry McLaurin isn’t enough of a plug-and-play difference maker… No one is saying this is the last piece for a Super Bowl run for us for Terry McLaurin,” he said on NFL on NBC.

Another bump in the road is McLaurin’s age. The Commanders reportedly want to avoid tying themselves to an ageing player and want to have cap space for future scenarios. Given his ask, it’s likely that the star receiver is using Metcalf’s $33 million as a benchmark. This means he’s demanding to go beyond the franchise’s cap by 11.8%. In terms of numbers, McLaurin and Metcalf don’t stand at two opposite ends, and even though they made their NFL debut in the same year, the Steelers‘ receiver is two years younger than him. The most the Commanders are ready to bend is up $27 million to 28 million. If the deal can be pushed to the $29 million suggested to Rapoport, it would still look like a deserving number for McLaurin.