Commanders Tipped to Offer Mike Tomlin $100M to Replace Dan Quinn Amid 1-4 Start

Dan Quinn led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first season, but a disappointing start to 2026 has put his future under scrutiny. Now, a former NFL quarterback has floated a bold replacement plan: offer former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin $100 million over five years to take over in Washington next season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan on October 24, Boomer Esiason questioned Quinn’s handling of recent game situations, particularly after Washington’s late-game mistakes against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. He acknowledged that he still respects Quinn as a coach but believes the recent performances have raised concerns about his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Washington Commanders offer Mike Tomlin $100 million for five years next year,” Esiason said. “And he would need the perfect coach. I’m not advocating for Dan. I liked Dan Quinn. I think he’s a really good football coach, but these, these last two games show me that maybe he’s a little bit checked out from this, from the standpoint of a head coach has got to know every scenario and they got to be able to communicate it to every single player.”

Esiason pointed to the responsibilities that come with being an NFL head coach, arguing that Quinn must understand every game situation and communicate the right decisions to his players. In his view, Washington’s recent errors have exposed a problem that a coaching change could address.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the standpoint of a head coach, he’s got to know every scenario, and he’s got to be able to communicate it to every single player. That has not been the case the last two weeks,” Esiason added. “Mike Tomlin would be an immediate upgrade and would probably get Washington Commanders fans really excited about next year.”

The proposal comes as Washington sits at 1-4-1, with its season already threatened by injuries and inconsistent performances. Against the Giants, the Commanders made a costly end-of-game mistake that contributed to a 27-27 tie. A week later, another confusing moment drew attention when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the ball away on fourth down against San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn said he knew the down and distance after cameras appeared to capture him reacting with surprise. Still, the incident added to the criticism surrounding Washington’s situational execution.

Esiason also placed some responsibility on Daniels, who has struggled to find consistency while dealing with injuries. While the former quarterback praised Daniels’ physical talent, he questioned his decision-making in critical moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I question his preparedness, and I question his football IQ when it comes to understanding the situations,” Esiason said. “I don’t question his ability. He’s got a great arm; he’s got great legs.”

Daniels has the ability to lead Washington’s offense for years, but Esiason believes the quarterback also needs to get better at handling situations late in games. How quickly the young quarterback learns from these mistakes could matter as the Commanders try to turn their season around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin would be a big-name candidate if Washington decides to part ways with Quinn. He stepped down in January 2026, ending a 19-year run as Pittsburgh’s head coach that included a Super Bowl win. Still, the idea of Washington offering him $100 million came from Esiason’s speculation. There is no reported offer from the Commanders.

Quinn is not yet confirmed to be on his way out. Washington reached the NFC Championship Game last season, and the team still has opportunities to turn its season around. But if the mistakes continue, the pressure on the coaching staff will only grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Esiason has put Tomlin’s name into the conversation. It remains unknown whether Washington would consider such a move.