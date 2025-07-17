Trey Hendrickson’s Trade Hopes Dealt Major Blow After Dan Quinn’s Commanders Sign Super Bowl MVP

There’s something different about Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation in Cincinnati. It’s not just the usual back-and-forth over money. Though a $16 million salary for a guy with back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons feels light. It’s the way his teammates are rallying behind him. From Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals’ biggest stars are openly backing their defensive anchor. Even ESPN’s Ben Solak noted how rare this is: “Hendrickson seems to have more internal locker room support for a prolonged holdout than any other player I can remember.” And it makes sense. The Bengals’ defense has leaned on Hendrickson for years, and last season, he was practically holding it together single-handedly. Cincinnati can’t afford to lose him, but paying him might be just as tough.

Some whispers suggest Hendrickson could bet on himself, rejecting offers in hopes of forcing a trade later this summer. Now, just as the trade rumors were heating up, a big move elsewhere might have changed everything. Those whispers just got a lot quieter. Commanders – one of the team most linked to Hendrickson as his potential escape route – made a very different call Wednesday night. Instead of rescuing Cincinnati’s frustrated star, the Commanders sent shockwaves through the league by chasing Von Miller.

Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ, announced his arrival in D.C. with a hype-filled Instagram post: “DC… What’s good??” The post flashed an edited Commanders jersey, a clip of rapper Cam’ron shouting out the city, and a nod to his old Broncos teammate Champ Bailey, who once starred in Washington. The move, first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sends a clear message: The Commanders wanted proven championship pedigree over a contract standoff.

Von Miller brings championship pedigree to Dan Quinn‘s Commanders, with two Super Bowl titles (2015 and 2021), a Super Bowl MVP honor, and eight Pro Bowl selections. Even in his 13th season last year, the veteran edge rusher remained impactful, recording six sacks and delivering clutch plays like his 39-yard fumble return in Buffalo‘s playoff victory over Baltimore. Quinn gains not just production, but proven leadership from one of the game’s most accomplished defensive players.

For Hendrickson, this might sting. Just weeks ago, whispers swirled that Washington might be Hendrickson’s potential landing spot. Until Dan Quinn’s front office made their priorities clear.

Trey Hendrickson’s Washington dream fades

Everything lined up for Washington to make a play for Trey Hendrickson. With a glaring hole at edge rusher and around $84 million in future cap space, the Commanders had both the means and motive to chase the Bengals star. ESPN even floated a bargain-bin trade scenario, “two Day 3 draft picks and young D-lineman Jer’Zhan Newton.” But the math never added up. If that offer existed, Hendrickson would’ve been in D.C. by now. Instead, Dan Quinn’s front office pivoted to Von Miller, leaving Cincinnati’s disgruntled pass rusher in limbo.

The logic had been airtight. Washington’s defense generated middle-of-the-pack pressure last year (22.6% rate). And Dorance Armstrong’s five sacks weren’t enough to replace Dante Fowler Jr.’s production. Hendrickson’s 17.5-sack seasons would’ve been transformative. Yet when the Commanders opted for Miller’s pedigree over Hendrickson’s prime, they didn’t just fill a roster spot. Washington slammed shut what seemed like the most obvious trade door.

Now, Hendrickson faces fewer options. The Bengals still demand “first-round value,” but Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton sees a potential lifeline: Detroit. The Lions, hungry after injury-derailed playoff hopes, could pair him with Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport’s injury history (28 missed games since 2023) makes him a gamble.

And while rotational pieces like Al-Quadin Muhammad contribute, none match Hendrickson’s game-wrecking ability. Morton’s proposed price, “a second-rounder and a 2026 fifth-rounder” might seem steep. But for a Super Bowl-starved Lions team, it could be the missing piece.

The twist? As per rumors, Cincinnati’s front office might have offered $30 million annually for Hendrickson. But he might want around $35M-$40M per year. Without a robust market, the Bengals risk watching their defensive cornerstone grow more frustrated as camp looms. Meanwhile, Hendrickson’s leverage shrinks by the day, a stark reminder that in the NFL, even perfect fits can vanish overnight.