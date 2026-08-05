Commanders’ $12M Stefon Diggs Move Likely Slams the Door on Brandon Aiyuk’s Washington Campaign

It has been a little over two months since Stephanie, mother of Trevon and Stefon Diggs, petitioned for her sons to head to the capital. It looks like she’s finally gotten at least half of her wish now. Stefon Diggs, the veteran wide receiver, is officially with the Washington Commanders.

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“Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the Commanders,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X. “With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help.”

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Per the latest reports, Diggs is en route to signing a one-year deal that can balloon up to $12 million. The team was in desperate need of more offensive firepower opposite Terry McLaurin, and now they get a WR who just played in Super Bowl LX five months ago.

Diggs had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns with the New England Patriots last regular season, and went to the first Super Bowl of his 11-year NFL career. Now in year 12, the $12M deal is a prove-it opportunity for Diggs to complement Jayden Daniels. But with this move, the Commanders may have shut the door on another potential signing: San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk.

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In many ways, Aiyuk has swung an axe on his own two feet. A standoff with the Niners was one thing, but his relentless social media campaign has been flagged as a red flag by many around the league. Even as he wooed the Commanders, he first needed to show up at Santa Clara to get off that Reserve/DNR list. He doesn’t want to do that, and the Niners aren’t going to let him play either. As his NFL future remains in limbo, the latest reports suggest the Commanders won’t be calling him.

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“Washington had been paying attention to Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the San Francisco 49ers and, earlier in the offseason, would have had interest if he was available,” writes ESPN’s John Keim. “However, he has yet to be released and, therefore, hasn’t been an immediate option. The Commanders’ potential interest cooled after a series of Instagram posts by Aiyuk, according to team sources.”

Now, Washington does have the cap space to sign him, and mid-season injuries could potentially crack the door open a bit. But unless Aiyuk reports to the 49ers’ facility and gets released, he cannot join Washington, even if he owns a house nearby.

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As for Stefon Diggs, the 32-year-old joins his fifth NFL team in the hopes of a late-career renaissance, making things easier for McLaurin and Jayden Daniels in the process. After this massive move, one has to wonder: did Stephanie’s pitch to Commanders’ minority owner Magic Johnson back in May have anything to do with this? And if so, could Stefon’s younger brother also be on the way to Washington? Either way, the NFC East has just gotten a little bit tougher with Stefon’s addition.