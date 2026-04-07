26-YO Commanders WR Dax Milne Announces Retirement From NFL

Dax Milne has that perfect “bet on yourself” underdog story. He was a kid from Utah who had famously turned down guaranteed scholarships to walk on at BYU. It took him just 21 days to prove himself as he earned himself a scholarship. That grit took him from the bottom of the depth chart to the seventh round selection for Commanders’ in the 2021 NFL Draft and eventually clinching a four-year, $3.56 million rookie contract. But on April 7, 2026 this swift climb reached an unexpected end.

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Dax Milne has finally hung up his cleats at the young age of 26. Milne hadn’t made a single appearance since his 2023 groin injury, despite trying his luck with three other franchises. On Tuesday, he said ‌goodbye to professional football by sharing a sweet, detailed social media message filled with love and gratitude.

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“Dear football, thank you for giving me so much over the past 20 years,” he wrote via an Instagram post. “The opportunities, the life lessons, the price and reward of hard work, and the chance to meet so many inspiring people. I gave you my heart and soul, my blood, sweat, and tears. But you gave me so much more in return.”

“…I sign my name to this chapter and look forward to writing the next one with whatever I set out to do — with the same commitment, dedication, and gratitude this great game taught me. Thank you for everything, football.”

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After four seasons and multiple missed opportunities, the player announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. In his Instagram carousel post there were snapshots of his twenty-year journey from Bingham High School to ‌football’s biggest stage.

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In his message, he described his four-year stint in the NFL as the “pinnacle” of his entire football career. Competing on a global stage with elite footballers is something he’ll always cherish. Moreover, Milne’s message also served as a love letter to players who never gave up despite the hardships and fought their way to the 53-man roster. Dax hopes his journey can motivate others chasing similar dreams.

He concluded his message by expressing gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates, and fans. Additionally, the wide receiver gave a special shout-out to his wife, Abbey, for being his constant support. Milne played two seasons with Washington before landing on injured reserve after suffering a groin injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

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During this stretch, he caught fifteen receptions on 21 targets for 120 yards. Commanders released Milne the following year, with the Las Vegas Raiders bringing him in and then releasing him just weeks later. From October 2024 to May 2025, he was part of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Dax also had a workout session with the Denver Broncos later that year, but the deal never materialized.

Meanwhile as Milne signs his name to the final chapter, Washington’s front office is looking to write a new one.

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Dax Milne’s former team urged using the No.7 to land an elite receiver

The Commanders hold six selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 7 overall pick. It offers them the flexibility to address their needs by adding a powerful college prospect to the team’s roster. They have already taken care of their defensive needs during free agency by spending big. But obviously, they can always draft players to improve their pass rush and secondary.

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On the other side of the ball, they also struggle with a weak wide receiver corps. They brought back Dyami Brown and welcomed Van Jefferson, but they need more offensive firepower. The franchise seeks someone more reliable to support WR1 Terry McLaurin. Hence, Washington’s mission to bolster its passing attack continues. However, many experts believe the Commanders could choose to be more aggressive.

Instead of drafting a rookie wide receiver, they can use their top pick to acquire a proven name, such as Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

“If the Jaguars are serious about trading Thomas, Pick No. 7 is about as good as it’s going to get,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote, per Yahoo Sports. “If the Commanders believe that the 2024 version of Thomas is the ‘real’ one, it can be argued he’s worth it.”

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Imago Source: Instagram/Brian Thomas Jr.

The LSU alum has turned heads with his production in both seasons with the Jaguars. He recorded 48 receptions for 707 yards and ‌two touchdowns. While it’s undeniably risky to give up a top pick based on production, there’s another factor strengthening his case. His arrival would lead to a reunion with Jayden Daniels, his former college quarterback at LSU. If Washington believes in his long-term upside, acquiring a proven talent instead of gambling on a rookie could pay off.