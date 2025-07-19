Unhappy Terry McLaurin to Finally Accept Contract as Commanders Make $10.5M Announcement

Back in April, Commanders GM Adam Peters was asked a direct, loaded question: “Why do you want to make Terry McLaurin happy?” His answer was immediate. “Terry’s earned that… and he’s been earning that for a long time for this organization, long before we got here, so it’s a priority.” In that moment, it sounded like more than just front-office fluff. It sounded like a man who knew he had something special – a leader, a locker-room pillar, the one guy who never cracked through six years of quarterback chaos and ownership turnover. Terry McLaurin wasn’t just productive – he was the adult in the room. But fast forward to July, and all that talk about making him happy feels more like a bad punchline.

Because, well, Terry’s got receipts. “Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating,” he said. No new conversations since his June holdout. Zero urgency. “Since OTAs and mini camp, you know, we haven’t had any discussions. We haven’t talked at all and, you know, that’s tough.” And now? No guarantees he’ll show up to camp. “It’s kind of hard to see how I step on the field,” he added. That’s not just a red flag – that’s a blinking neon sign. This isn’t just about catching passes anymore. This is about feeling respected in a league where wide receivers are cashing $30M checks like it’s candy.

On ESPN’s NFL Live, Jeremy Fowler dropped the latest – and it wasn’t hopeful. “Terry McLaurin remains frustrated,” Fowler said. “They have not had meaningful conversations on a deal in a while – They have no plans to trade Terry McLuren. They do want him there long term…they’re just not even close to market.” Washington may be telling everyone they want McLaurin long-term, but the actual money says otherwise. And here’s the kicker: “It looks like he’s going to be a Commander regardless,” Fowler added. Translation? No trade, no deal (yet), and a whole lot of awkward sideline staring. But Terry stays with the Commanders for the upcoming season.

For context: Let’s rewind to 2022, ​​Terry McLaurin signed a 3-year, $69.6 million extension with a $28 million signing bonus. At the time, it was structured creatively – thanks to then-cap chief Rob Rogers, who used void years to manage the hit across five seasons, even reworking McLaurin’s base salary down to $1.05 million for cap relief. But that deal, negotiated under a different regime, was built on 2022’s market and expectations.

Fast forward to 2025, and it’s a whole new league. The wide receiver market has gone nuclear. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, A.J. Brown – guys in Terry’s tier – are now landing between $30-$34 million a year. McLaurin? Still sitting at $23.2 million. And now, it’s Adam Peters running the show. The man who said in April that making Terry “happy” was a priority has yet to even pick up the phone since minicamp. For McLaurin, it’s not just about chasing the top of the market – it’s about getting “valued.” And if Washington still thinks it has time, maybe someone should remind them they’re working with a wide receiver who’s done playing nice. The Raiders and Steelers are lurking. But while McLaurin awaits his contract, another player just got his deal done.

Commanders say they want Terry McLaurin happy, then pay Von Miller instead

Washington just dropped $10.5M on a 36-year-old pass rusher. Von Miller’s new one-year deal has $6.1M base with incentives pushing it up. It’s flashy. It’s aggressive. And it sends a very clear message: the Commanders are going all-in, just not on their own star receiver. Remember when they said Terry was a priority? Well, they’re now prioritizing fourth-quarter sacks and veteran mentors over the guy who’s carried their offense through chaos.

And ironically, that spending spree may be exactly why McLaurin finally signs. Not because he’s happy. But because it’s clear the front office has moved on emotionally, even if they haven’t moved him physically. Washington’s playing the waiting game, just like they did with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. And Terry? He’s out of patience. He bought a house in D.C., built his life there, and told reporters, “This has been somewhere I’ve always wanted to be.” So if he does show up to camp next week, it’s not a reunion – it’s a reluctant acceptance of a relationship that’s now more business than loyalty.

Make no mistake, Washington’s roster is aging fast – 22 players over 30. This is the ‘let’s win while Jayden Daniels is cheap’ window. And Terry knows it. He may not love the terms, but the alternative is sitting at home while the team builds a playoff push without him. McLaurin isn’t demanding a trade – yet. But with the Commanders shifting focus and time running out, don’t be surprised if the next news drop isn’t about negotiations – it’s about Terry showing up, contract in hand, ready to play. Not happy. Just done waiting.