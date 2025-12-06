Von Miller Announces His Commanders Future After Contacting Broncos GM About New Role

The Washington Commanders were phenomenal last season. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, last year’s divisional playoff runner-ups have transformed into one of the worst teams of this season. The addition of former Super Bowl winner Von Miller was made to repeat last season’s success. But with an injury-filled squad and on-field mistakes, their playoff dreams hit a dead end. But the linebacker is willing to give it another shot.

“I got to get one more year with the Commanders, bro,” said Von Miller via Free Range Von Miller. “Like, I know we talked about in this show, we talked about having a chance to go to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Like, I’m just going to tell you the truth. F*** all that. Excuse my language. First year, they go to the NFC Championship. Next year we get injured a lot. That third year is where you like boom, go to Super Bowl and do some crazy stuff.”

Miller’s first year at Washington has definitely not been memorable, with the team being 3-9 in the league after Week 13. However, he believes that the upcoming season will be the one where the Commanders can achieve something remarkable. He is also not excluding the chance of them winning the Super Bowl.

Will Von Miller be with the Commanders? Probably. The two-time Super Bowl winner signed a one-year contract with the Commanders valued at $6.1 million. With all the incentives, the total valuation goes up to $10.5 million. He has made five sacks this season, and completing two more will get him a $500k incentive.

While Von Miller announced his plans, he also revealed that he had contacted his former team’s GM only to hear an expected answer.

Von Miller already predicted George Paton’s answer

Miller spent 11 years with the Broncos, won multiple accolades, including Super Bowl 50. In his first season as the Broncos GM, George Paton traded him to the Rams. After the Buffalo Bills released Von Miller in March 2025, the linebacker tried contacting the GM of the Denver Broncos. He was hoping to return to Denver one more time. Unfortunately, it did not happen.

“But I started thinking ‘You have all these people on the team and there’s not a spot for me?” said Von Miller via the Denver Post’s Troy Renck. “I know there probably won’t be, but let me check and see.’ I talked with George [Paton] and I already had an idea how it was going to go. And that is exactly what he said.”

After trading for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Broncos picked outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper. They were building a young defensive squad, and it was not a bad decision. Nik has 10 sacks, and Jonathan has 7.5 sacks in the 2025 season, helping the Broncos hold on to the first position in the AFC West.

However, Von Miller is a legend of the game. The 36-year-old football player is currently ranked 13th all-time in sacks in the NFL with 134.5 in 198 games. He needs six more to enter the top ten and 16 more for a place in the top five. To achieve these feats, he needs a few more seasons, with age being his only enemy.

Entering the top ten spots is still doable if he gets one more season in the NFL. Perhaps personal records are also something the linebacker is chasing, along with a successful season with the Commanders.

The regular season has a few more games left. So, Miller will try to put on his best performance to finish the season on a firm note. He will become a free agent in 2026, and maybe Washington will offer him a contract extension. The LB might receive a more lucrative offer for his performance.

Washington will be on the road against Minnesota in Week 14. It might be a good place for him to go for the personal records, while also piquing other teams’ attention as the pass-rushing specialist.