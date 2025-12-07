What Happened to Jayden Daniels? Commanders Forced to Replace QB With Injury Concern vs. Vikings in Week 14

Jayden Daniels is questionable to return with an elbow injury in the Week 14 clash between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings. Daniels appeared to have injured his left elbow again during the game. In the third quarter of the game, the QB was replaced with an indefinite timeline of return.

“Daniels is questionable to return. Marcus Mariota is taking the field for the Commanders,” posted Jonathan Jones on X.

The Commanders were fourth-and-one midway through the third quarter. Daniels went for a quick throw to his left, but Andrew Van Ginkel of the Minnesota Vikings caught it and made a dash. As Daniels was tracking down the linebacker, Isaiah Rodgers came from behind with a two-handed shove. Thanks to it, Van Ginkel completed a 40-yard dash.

Even though the tackle was clean, the quarterback’s landing was one of the worst. He landed right on his left elbow, which he had injured a few weeks back. In Week 9, the Commanders faced the Seattle Seahawks. During that game, the star quarterback twisted his left elbow in a tackle. It sidelined him for a few games, and now he has injured his left elbow yet again.

Moreover, this is not his first injury of the season. After losing to the Packers in Week 2, he underwent an MRI, which revealed a knee sprain. He had to miss two games as a result. Next, he suffered a hamstring injury against the Cowboys when Shemar pulled him to the ground for a sack. It led to his missing the next game.

This was only the seventh game Daniels had suited up. But with him getting checked out by medical officials on the sideline, it’s backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s chance to lead the team again.

Marcus Mariota makes yet another appearance

It is not the first time that Marcus Mariota has taken over the Commanders’ offense after Jayden Daniels. It was decided that Mariota would be the second quarterback for the Commanders, while Daniels would be the first. Unfortunately, Daniels’ streak of injuries has allowed Mariota to accumulate a pretty good amount of game time. With the latest injury news, Mariota entered the field in the third quarter after Daniels was sidelined.

The veteran quarterback has a better statistical record than the injured quarterback. In 2025, Daniels completed 1.184 yards and scored 8 touchdowns, while Mariota completed 1,359 yards and scored 9 touchdowns. However, Mariota’s record stands at 1-5, with six interceptions. His cameo appearance was of no help against the Vikings, as they were utterly defeated with a score of 31-0.

The 3-10 Washington Commanders have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs. On top of that, their QB’s injury makes the situation even harder for them. While the fans and the locker room are concerned about him, his status remains “questionable.” Maybe further tests will reveal whether he will be available for the next game or his season will be over before the Commanders’.