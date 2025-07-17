What Is Von Miller’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL LB’s Salary, Earnings, Contract & More

The name Von Miller still commands instant recognition in NFL circles. With two Super Bowl titles, eight Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl 50 MVP under his belt, Miller has carved out a legendary career as one of the league’s most decorated linebackers. As of 2025, he continues to hold the distinction of being the NFL’s active sacks leader, boasting an impressive 129.5 career sacks.

However, his career took a turn earlier this year when the Buffalo Bills released him in March, making the veteran linebacker a free agent. Now, Miller has made his next move clear.

On Wednesday, he confirmed that he’s signing with the Washington Commanders. “It’ll be a one-year deal,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the full details of this new contract have yet to be disclosed, the move gives Miller another shot to contribute to a defense and potentially add to his Hall of Fame resume.

This latest deal follows a long history of lucrative contracts that have contributed significantly to Miller’s net worth. Back in 2022, he signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $20 million. Prior to that, he was inked to another major payday—a six-year, $114.1 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos in 2016, which at the time made him one of the highest-paid defenders in league history.

Given these high-value deals and his long-standing presence in the league, it’s no surprise that Miller has accumulated significant wealth over his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Von Miller’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $60 million.

Now, as he gears up for one more run in Washington, the veteran pass rusher looks to add a final chapter to what has already been an illustrious NFL journey—while continuing to grow his legacy and his brand, both on and off the field.

This is a developing story…