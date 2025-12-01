Who is Singing The National Anthem at Broncos vs. Commanders? Life, Salary, & More About Washington Commanders Marching Band

Are you going to watch a Washington Commanders game? If so, then the game won’t be the only thing attendees will see at the ground. Besides the match, they will also witness a marching band accompanying the team during home games. In Week 14, the Commanders will face the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium, and fans will witness another performance from the Washington Commanders Marching Band. Except this time, they’ll be performing the national anthem.

Who is the Washington Commanders Marching Band?

As the name suggests, the Washington Commanders Marching Band is a musical ensemble that performs on game days for the Commanders, providing musical entertainment. They are the oldest NFL band, having formed in 1937, performing either before or during the game.

As for the game against the Broncos, they will be performing before the game. Once or twice every season, they play the national anthem before a Commanders game, and Week 14 marks the first one this season.

What is the Washington Commanders Marching Band’s net worth in 2025?

The Washington Commanders Marching Band comprises part-time employees and is part of the $7.6 billion NFL franchise. However, there is no information about the band’s financial affairs. However, they receive various perks such as discounts at the team store, staff ticket benefits, and complimentary benefits.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders Oct 23, 2022 Landover, Maryland, USA Washington Commanders marching band performs before the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Landover FedExField Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxMillsx 20221023_dbm_au3_041

Each member of the band comes from a different profession, but all are connected through music. Starting with professional musicians, amateur musicians, student musicians, studio musicians, gigging musicians, and music teachers, all have been a part of the band.

Washington Commanders Marching Band’s music career, awards, and achievements

The Commanders band sings “Hail to the Commanders,” which is the fight song of the team. They have also been featured on several prestigious channels, such as WUSA9 and NBC4. Band members like Rob Heim and Luiz Perez have been featured on Fox and NBC4 Washington.

Has the Washington Commanders Marching Band performed the national anthem at other NFL or major events?

The Commanders band has performed the national anthem at various NFL games, but only when the Commanders play at Northwest Stadium. The musical band has also participated in the Williamsburg Christmas Parade, Drumline on game day, the playoff Big Bus Tour, and many other events. Occasionally, they also perform at community events within Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

For NFL fans, as long as the Commanders are there, the marching band will also be present. The band is not only an integral part of the Commanders but also the NFL. They always hype up the home team and energize them with their music and will continue to do so for many years to come.