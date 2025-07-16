Zach Ertz Turns On Commanders After Terry McLaurin’s Cry For Contract

This offseason hasn’t been kind to NFL stars who are waiting for contract extensions. And the Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin is no different. McLaurin has notably expressed his frustrations with the lack of a new deal for him, and there are even talks of a resurgence of that 2022 holdout. He stayed out of the minicamps this offseason. But as the training camp approaches, his teammate, TE Zach Ertz, has made his feelings clear on the matter.

Terry McLaurin is coming off five straight seasons of elite performance. Just last season, he posted 1000+ yards, 82 receptions and 13 TDs to earn his second Pro Bowl. But as McLaurin approaches the age of 30 this September, analysts like Jonathan Jones make the case that his performance might decline as he grows older. And even with receivers around the league reaching the $30 million a year payday, McLaurin is miles away from that. A few months ago, GM Adam Peters had mentioned he wants to keep McLaurin with the Commanders “for a long time.” But the offseason is winding down, and there’s no deal in sight. In the midst of all this, Ertz has now shared a big vote of confidence for McLaurin.

Speaking on the Up & Adams Show, Ertz made a strong case for McLaurin. While he noted he doesn’t know what’s going on in terms of contract conversations in the building, he’s hopeful that a deal will be in place before the season begins. As Ertz puts it, “at the end of the day, I mean, everyone knows Terry is working his butt off, whether he’s in the building or not in the building. And so for me as a player that’s gone through contact situations… I appreciated that my teammates weren’t out there giving their opinions…. So I’m not going to come out here and say one thing or the other.” Back during his time with the Eagles, Ertz was also in a similar contract dispute in 2020. Looking for a third contract with the franchise, Ertz ultimately got traded to the Cardinals.

Having seen McLaurin in action since Ertz joined in 2024, he’s rooting for the WR. He also added the hope of McLaurin getting paid “as much as he wants to get paid.” But Ertz is notably keeping a distance from the business aspect of the contract negotiations and refused to talk about what’s going on in the building. Ertz also noted McLaurin is one of the best receivers he’s seen, aside from AJ Green. As Ertz put it, Green and McLaurin were “Dudes that just want to be great teammates and give everything they can for their guys.” But while McLaurin gets a massive support from his locker room, the missing new deal is throwing his faith in the franchise in question.

Frustration mounts for Terry McLaurin’s contract stalemate

The Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn has reportedly stayed in touch with McLaurin throughout the offseason. Even the GM Peters had touted McLaurin’s leadership with the team and praised his drive to keep getting better. But without a contract extension, McLaurin has voiced his concerns in public. As he noted recently, “At the end of the day, I just want clarity, you know what I mean? If they don’t feel like I’m part of their future, then, OK, just tell me that, you know? I’m a grown adult. I can handle hard truths… I’ve definitely been through tough things, been through situations where people may not have seen my value, and that’s OK. But somebody will, and I’m gonna continue to give them my all, whoever feels that way.” But does that mean he’s on the lookout for other teams? That might not be the case.

Since being drafted by the Commanders back in 2019, he has spent his entire career with them. It was this desire to continue with the team that made him holdout during the 2022 offseason before he finally got a new contract in July. And he still wants to stay with the team. “I want to continue my career here. I’ve created my life here. My wife and I have bought our first home here. This is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be.” McLaurin also noted that he wants to be in a place where he feels “valued and appreciated.” But that vibe is missing from the Commanders’ front office right now. With training camps coming, there are also speculations that he might have to hold out again to get a new deal.

Speaking about the hold out scenario, though, McLaurin hasn’t decided anything yet. He’s playing it “day by day.” The Commanders might not want to part away with a consistent playmaker, especially as they are building the team around 2nd year QB Jayden Daniels. They are also rooting for another deep playoff run this season, so a deal might be coming soon. As for Zach Ertz, he believes McLaurin will continue to give his best performance when the situation calls for it. But there’s still time for that requirement, as Ertz notes, “It’s needed towards the end of training camp, week one.” Is a brand new extension deal on the horizon for McLaurin? If yes, what will the value be?