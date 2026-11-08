Comments Pour In From Charissa Thompson & Others as Kirk Herbstreit Mourns Tragic Loss

Some losses are hard to process, and for Kirk Herbstreit, it will always remain the death of his dog and companion, Ben. Now, two years after his passing, he is remembering him.

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“2 years ago today, we lost our beloved Ben,” Kirk Herbstreit posted on his Instagram, sharing photos of the much-loved golden retriever. “He spread his love across the country, and so many of you welcomed him into your lives. We miss him every day and are so appreciative of his spirit that blessed so many lives for the 10 years he was alive. Love you, Benny, ❤️🙏”

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Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Ben, became popular among college football fans after he started traveling with the ESPN analyst to College GameDay shows across the country. Ben died from cancer on 7th November 2024. College GameDay also released a video tribute to remember him; he had become a staple on the show, by Herbstreit’s side.

Ben was diagnosed with leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in March 2024, according to ESPN. In July, he underwent surgery to remove cancerous growths from his spleen and intestine. Leukemia is rare in dogs and makes up around 10% of blood cancers found in them, according to the Animal Referral and Emergency Network.

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The cancer eventually spread to his organs, and Ben passed away.

He passed away at 10, but his presence was cherished by fans and Kirk Herbstreit’s colleagues a lot. He used to leave an impact wherever he went.

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“Because of his disposition, he’s calming and a happy dog. He helps with the morale of everyone,” Herbstreit said in an AP interview in 2023. He used to travel with Ben because it made him feel closer to home. And he has to be away a lot, since he also does Thrusday Night Football for Amazon Prime Video.

Ben has been a part of Kirk Herbstreit’s life for many years, and he was one of four golden retrievers in the household. Ben’s place has since been taken over by Peter, who now accompanies Herbstreit to College GameDay shows.

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Ben’s death continues to leave a lasting impact on the college football community. Two years after his passing, fans are still remembering the golden retriever and sharing how much they miss him.

One of them is Charissa Thompson who posted a heart for him, “❤️”

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One fan wrote, “Ben is 100% enjoying Heaven, Kirk; one day you’ll see him again.” Another commented, “How has it been two years already 🥺 You are dearly missed, Ben ❤️.” Their messages show how deeply Ben touched people who followed his journeys with Herbstreit.

Fans also believe Ben’s friendly nature brought people together and spread happiness wherever he went. One comment read, “All dogs are amazing, but leave it to a golden to unify and spread joy like no other! Peter continues ben’s legacy. 💛”

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“2 years?! Petey is carrying on Bennys legacy. They both have added so much to game day!” another fan echoed.

Another fan thanked Herbstreit for sharing those moments, writing, “Thank you for letting us get to know and love Ben ❤️”

“Wish they could be healthy and live forever 🙏🙏🙏,” another fan wrote.

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Their words reflect the affection Ben earned during his time on the road with Herbstreit.