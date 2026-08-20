“Concerned and Vocal”: Bills Legend Jordan Poyer Defends Buffalo Fans’ Right to Call Out Problems in New Stadium

Former All-Pro Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t siding with the franchise on this one. Speaking on NFL on CBS, Poyer addressed the wave of criticism aimed at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium, backing fans who’ve complained about obstructed views since the venue opened.

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“Obviously, I do think that it’s fair for the fans to be concerned and to be vocal about what’s going on with their seats,” Poyer said on the show. “These fans pay hard-earned money to go to these games to support the team that they love. These Buffalo Bills fans are passionate about the game of football, and so I know I would be pissed if I spent X amount of money and I come to my seat and I see that I can only see half of the field.”

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Poyer’s comments come after fans and reporters flooded social media with photos showing sightlines blocked by glass panels, staircases, and structural beams throughout the stadium’s upper deck. The better views might only be accessible to those who have paid for costlier seats.

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“You build this new stadium, you want it to be right for everybody,” Poyer continued. “And yeah, you say, you know, purchase different tickets or this, that, but these might be the only tickets that I could afford, you know, and the prices have came up, you know, since I’ve been a season ticket holder for 15, 20 years, you know, at the old stadium.”

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The criticism comes as the Bills’ new home was supposed to improve the fan experience, and cost a whopping $2.1 billion to make. According to a study conducted by The Action Network, the new Highmark Stadium is actually the costliest NFL venue for fans: the total expenditure for the full game experience, including food, is more than $2,000 for a group of four.

Jonathan Mallie, global director and managing director of Populous’ America services, which designed the stadium, defended the obstructions.

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“You will find some level of obstruction in every stadium in the world,” he told Buffalo News’ Michael Petro. “The goal was to bring everybody closer to the field and create an upper deck with an incredible proximity and presence within the bowl to help create a next level experience for Bills Mafia.”

Despite his criticism of the seating issues, Poyer made clear he isn’t down on the stadium as a whole.

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“It’s a new regime, it’s a new stadium, it’s a beautiful, beautiful stadium,” he said. “I haven’t been on the field, but I’ve seen it in person. It’s a beautiful stadium.”

For Poyer, the complaints are not about turning against the new stadium. He sees the bigger picture but believes the concerns from longtime Bills fans deserve to be taken seriously. With the season approaching, the hope is that the seating issues can be addressed before they become a bigger problem for the people filling those seats every Sunday.

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