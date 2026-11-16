Concerning Update Emerges on Drake Maye After Patriots QB Suffers Injury Against Lions

The Patriots had a tough night against the Lions. First, they lost with a 35-10 score and also their quarterback Drake Maye to injury. And the update on him is also concerning.

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“The Patriots are going to do more testing, but I’m told that for now they expect that he will be out a while,” NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported during NBC Sports’ postgame coverage.

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Drake Maye got injured during the Patriots’ opening drive against the Detroit Lions. He hurt his right ankle after Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked him in the first quarter. Maye could not continue playing and had to leave the game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also gave an update after the injury, saying Maye would undergo medical tests after returning home to find out how serious the injury was. He described it as “a low leg injury” and explained that Maye could not move properly or do what was needed to play quarterback.

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He also didn’t blame Hutchinson for Drake Maye’s injury.

“I’m not going to assume there was something there,” Vrabel said. “However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.”

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Before leaving the game, Maye completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards and did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions.

Drake Maye has had hard luck with injuries during his career. He dealt with a shoulder injury before Super Bowl LX on January 28, 2026. The injury affected his throwing shoulder, and he received a pain-relieving injection before the game to help him play.

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Earlier, on October 27, 2024, Maye suffered a concussion during the Patriots’ Week 8 game against the New York Jets. He also had ankle problems during his college career at North Carolina. In September 2023, head coach Mack Brown said Maye had been dealing with a sore ankle for four weeks, but he did not miss any games because of it.

Maye suffered another ankle injury late in his final college game against NC State on November 25, 2023. Despite the injury, he continued playing in the fourth quarter.

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With Drake Maye out, Tommy DeVito took over at quarterback but struggled to get the Patriots’ offense going. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked four times for a loss of 37 yards.

Taking four sacks shows that New England’s offensive line failed to protect the pocket, leaving DeVito under constant pressure. His rough outing also exposes a thin quarterback room. With the NFL trade deadline already passed, the Patriots cannot trade for a veteran starter. If Maye misses extended time, the team is stuck relying on DeVito or seventh-round rookie Behren Morton.

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“We never got to establish who we were,” DeVito said. “Kind of felt like we were playing on their terms, and I think that’s just not our style of football. That’s not our offense. That’s not how we want to play. That’s not what we preach.”

Losing Maye puts New England’s playoff hopes in real danger. Sunday’s loss dropped the Patriots to 5-5, knocking them out of the AFC’s seventh and final wild-card spot and leaving them fighting to get back into the postseason picture. While their Week 11 bye buys Maye extra recovery time before facing the Chargers in Week 12, the offense managed only 91 total yards after he left, proving they cannot survive a long stretch without him.

Patriots WR also suffers a concerning injury

The New England Patriots suffered another injury setback against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver A.J. Brown was ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury. He appeared to hurt his leg late in the third quarter and went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room with a team trainer.

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“A.J. Brown was playing only his fourth game of the season,” Mike Florio reported during NBC Sports’ postgame coverage. “He left with a hamstring injury. They’re gonna do some testing on that as well. The good news is they’re off next week.”

This was Brown’s first game since Week 7, but he has struggled with injuries throughout the season. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, which forced him to miss four games.

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Brown returned in Week 6 and played two games before ankle and knee injuries kept him out of Weeks 8 and 9. He made his return against the Lions in Week 10 but suffered another injury and could not finish the game. This adds another concern about his health.

Now, if A.J. Brown misses more games, the team does have DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams. But losing him is a setback.

Let’s wait and see how fast both Patriots players return to the field.