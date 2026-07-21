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Condolences Pour In From Adam Schefter & Others As Pat McAfee’s Wife Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 20, 2026 | 9:14 PM EDT

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Condolences Pour In From Adam Schefter & Others As Pat McAfee’s Wife Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 20, 2026 | 9:14 PM EDT

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Pat McAfee’s wife, Samantha, recently shared some heartbreaking news with her social media followers. Through a touching Instagram post filled with beautiful memories of the McAfee family and their cat, Theodore, she announced that their cat had passed away. Soon after she shared the news, Adam Schefter, Jordan Schultz, and others lined up to offer their condolences. 

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“After suffering from a stroke resulting in the inability to move, control his bladder and not eating. Our sweet Theodore also known as Teddy Bear or Teddy Ten Toes, has crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully at home. 🌈🐾” Samantha McAfee wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Thank you for 17 unforgettable years of love, companionship, and memories we’ll carry forever Teddy bear.

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“We love you, say hi to Valerie for us🤍.”  

Reflecting on their journey together, Samantha revealed that she adopted Teddy back when he was just an eight-week-old kitten. Over the next 17 years, about half of her life, he remained a constant presence through the thick and thin of her life. To her, he was more than just a pet. He was the very first animal companion for her on her own and a member of the McAfee family. 

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She remembered his fun-loving personality that could turn dog lovers into cat lovers. Getting wet in cold water, lying in the sun, and cuddling were some of his favorite activities. Teddy had become one of the “chonkiest cats to ever exist” as he never turned down a good meal.

Despite having two children and five other pets, Samantha claimed that the house felt empty, especially after the loss of their dog, Valerie. She described a lingering emptiness that follows her from room to room, noting how much she already misses the simple moments like hearing his purr next to her or watching him immediately react to the opening of a water bottle. 

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The sports media world quickly rallied around the McAfee family.

“Sincerest condolences,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote in the comments section. “I am so sorry for your loss brotha. Orange cats are the greatest and Teddy was clearly so loved by your family 💔🙏,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz added. 

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Meanwhile, WWE announcer Alicia Taylor and TV star Austen Kroll also showed their support by leaving some emojis in the comments. Soon, McAfee’s fans joined hands to offer their condolences to the family. 

“So sorry for this loss. Pets just don’t live long enough. But it seems like he had a great life!❤️,” one fan wrote.

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“Prayers and love to you and family. Sorry for your loss. May the memories of the love shared bring comfort. ❤️🙏” another fan added. 

While Teddy may have started as Samantha McAfee’s first pet, he ultimately became much more than that. Judging by the memories she shared and the response that followed, the orange cat left an imprint far beyond the McAfee household. 

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,325 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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Srashti Sharma

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