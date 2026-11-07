Condolences Pour In From Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée & Others as Late Cowboys Star’s Girlfriend Shares Emotional Message

One year after losing the love of her life, Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, took to social media to share her grief and express the love and respect she still has for him. Remembering the Dallas Cowboys defensive end, she opened up about how difficult life has been without him.

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“It’s been a year since you’ve passed, and this has truly been the toughest season of my life,” Mancera wrote in her Instagram post. “There hasn’t been a day that goes by that I don’t miss you. Even the little things, like our shows getting new seasons and feeling like I can’t watch them without you. I wish things were different. I wish you were here.

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……..More than anything, I wish you could’ve met our son. Makhai is everything we ever wanted and more, and he looks so much like you……… A whole year without you, and I still wish more than anything that you were here with us. I love you forever. 🤍”

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After Kneeland’s death, Mancera has been staying strong while preparing to raise their child without him. Seven months after his passing, she gave birth to their son, Makhai, on June 11. However, Kneeland was not there to share that special moment with her.

The Cowboys defensive end died by suicide on November 6, 2025, at the age of 24. Frisco police found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after searching for him in Texas. His death happened during the Cowboys’ bye week and left his family, friends, teammates, and the entire organization heartbroken.

After his death, Kneeland was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to repeated head injuries. His family shared the diagnosis on July 7, 2026, to help people understand some of the difficulties he might have faced. However, researchers at Boston University clarified that the diagnosis does not prove CTE caused his suicide. They explained that suicide can happen for many different reasons, and the exact reason behind Kneeland’s death remains unknown.

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“While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing,” the family said after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are also remembering Kneeland one year after his death by introducing a new program to support players dealing with mental health challenges. The initiative is called Huddle94, named after the jersey number he wore during his time with the team. Through the program, players will meet in small groups and take part in discussions where they can openly talk about personal problems, stress, and challenges they face both on and off the field.

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Along with the Cowboys, others have also extended their support to Mancera on this difficult day. Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée, Sara Jane Ramos, commented on her post with a warm message, saying, “This is so special. Giving you a big hug ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Her words showed that she was thinking of Mancera during this emotional time.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer, also reacted to the post. She left a simple message of support, writing, “🤍🙏🏻.” Her comment added to the love and encouragement Mancera received.

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Fans also shared emotional messages in the comments, sending love to Mancera and her son. One person wrote, “Sending you extra love today❤️.” Another commented, “I can’t believe it’s been a year. He is with you. Much love to you and your son. ❤️” A third fan added, “May his memory forever be a blessing.”

With these messages of love and support, Mancera may find some comfort as she continues to raise Makhai and keep Kneeland’s memory alive. It is the kind of support and happiness that Kneeland would have wanted for her and their son.