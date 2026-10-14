Condolences Pour In From Micah Parsons, Ryan Clark & Others as NFL Employee Suffers Personal Loss

Shannon K. Furman’s life has been a whirlwind. She has been the brains behind multiple Hard Knocks series for the last few years, having been a senior producer and the director for the show. However, life presents curveballs at times no one expects.

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On Instagram, Furman mourned the loss of her father.

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“Dear Dad, I love you,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “After last week, I’m assuming you know that. I wish we said it more before the worst week of our lives, but I’m sure you knew. Writing this in the past tense is really difficult. Writing this at all is really difficult. I’ve deleted and rewritten it many times because nothing feels good enough to express what you did for us and how you made everyone in your life feel. The day before our lives were changed forever, you and I were talking about how we were going to get my grass to grow back perfect for next season.

Shannon K. Furman’s world flipped with a single phone call; she revealed further in comments. She figured her mom was ringing to gripe about the Phillies heading into extra innings, but her mother’s serious voice said otherwise. Her dad, nearly 75, died on Wednesday, October 7, at 4:56 p.m., after a difficult final week. Furman wrote that she prays he didn’t suffer.

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Closing out her post, she described a quiet house that felt like he was just away on a golf trip.

“The house has been quiet these past few days. It feels like you are on a golf trip and might walk back in at any minute. Then reality hits, and I realize that’s not going to happen … I’m a little less afraid of death now because I know you will be there waiting for me. Love you so much. Thanks for being the best dad anyone could ever ask for. 💔”

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Furman is a producer and director at NFL Films and has won multiple Emmys. She was also the director for Netflix’s Quarterback series, which won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized. She became the first female lead director of Hard Knocks in 2018

Details on the funeral, a condolence registry, or a full obituary with service locations haven’t been made public yet.

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Shannon is receiving support from people in the sports world after the news of her loss. Several well-known names have shared messages of sympathy, prayers, and encouragement.

Former NFL player and sports analyst Ryan Clark shared a short message of support.

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“Praying with you! 🙏🏾,” Ryan Clark commented.

Micah Parsons also reached out to show that he was thinking of her.

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“Love you ❤️❤️ praying for you 🙏🏾,” Parsons wrote, sending her love and prayers during this painful period.

“Shannon.. so incredibly sorry for your loss..,” former NFL quarterback and co-host of The Rush podcast, Brogan Roback, commented. “Love you and praying for you guys.”

Others also shared their condolences.

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Leigh Mayock wrote, “Oh Shannon… I am so so sorry for your loss 🤍🫂,” while Dannie Rogers commented, “Oh, I’m so sorry 😔 So many prayers and hugs for you 🤍,” adding to the messages of love and support surrounding Shannon.