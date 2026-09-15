Condolences Pour In From Robert Griffin III & Others as Former ESPN Star Suffers Personal Tragedy

Former ESPN analyst Trey Wingo’s world came crashing down on September 14, 2026. As he he suffered a heartbreaking personal loss.

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“Mom passed away last night at 91,” Trey Wingo wrote on X. “She was an energetic light who always cared for us first. Go Dance with the Stars, Mom; we’ll keep watching from down here 💜💜”

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Wingo wrote the message after posting a video of his mother taking dance classes, enjoying herself.

He didn’t mention any reason behind his mother Paula Wingo’s death, but he isn’t alone in this tough moment. The moment Wingo broke the heartbreaking news, Robert Griffin III expressed his deep condolences to him, saying, “Praying for you and the family, Trey 🙏🏾.”

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Trey Wingo rarely spoke publicly about his mother, but one of his most revealing memories came from his childhood in Hong Kong.

Back in 2018, Trey Wingo shared in an ESPN Press Room feature how his mother, Paula Wingo, stood by the family while his father, Hal Wingo, worked as Life Magazine’s Vietnam War bureau chief. Hal would often leave for weeks to report from dangerous areas. As a child, Trey did not fully understand the risks and simply believed his father would return, but Paula knew the situation was much more serious.

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But even though she knew the risks, she stood like a rock behind her family.

Last year’s Mother’s Day was extra special for him as Wingo posted a picture of his mother, Paula Wingo, on Instagram, sharing how grateful he was to have her.

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He wrote a caption for her saying, “Blessed to still be able to call her on Mother’s Day at 90”

His mother was full of life and enjoyed every moment of it, which was clearly visible through Trey Wingo’s posts. Back in March 2020, Wingo posted a picture of her wearing a sweatshirt that read, “I’m not dead yet.”

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He even wrote a caption for her, “This is my soon to be 85 year old Mom… a… BALLER! The right attitude is everything. We’ll get thru this #persevere #Spamalot”

This clearly shows how much she used to enjoy every moment of her life, giving a message to everyone to keep cherishing every bit of life they got.

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After her departure, Trey Wingo got solid emotional support from the NFL world. One of them was NFL Draft analyst Field Yates, who expressed his sorrow and extended his best wishes to him, saying, “Incredibly sorry for your loss, Trey. May her spirit live on forever 🙏”

Bobby Stroupe also took it to X, praying for Wingo and his family. “Bless you, brother,” Stroupe added. “What an amazing woman and legacy. Prayers for your family.”

Then there’s KDKA TV Sports Director Bob Pompeani, who also comforted Trey Wingo in his tough time, saying, “My condolences, Trey #RIP”

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Trey Wingo also got support from NFL’s first female scout, Connie Carberg. She loved how Trey Wingo’s mother was full of life: “Wow, what an amazing video to have of her forever. So sorry on your loss. Sounds like she was unbelievable and full of life.🙏,” she added.

A piece of childhood always stays with a mother, and losing that is profound. But with all the prayers and support, let’s hope Trey Wingo can overcome this tough time soon.