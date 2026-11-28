WWE has announced that Jermaine Haley, known to fans as Bronson Reed, died Friday at 38. Tributes have followed from across the wrestling and sports worlds, including former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who joined fellow wrestlers and fans in honoring the WWE star.

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“Prayers up for the family, friends, and loved ones of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, who passed away at the age of 38. Gone way too soon. 💔” Griffin posted on X.

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WWE shared the news on social media on Friday night:

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans.”

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Haley leaves behind his daughter and his wife, who is expecting their second child.

His last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 7, where Oba Femi sent him through tables off the stage. Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer reported that was where he got hurt. Reed reportedly underwent treatment as he had suffered multiple injuries. It has not been confirmed if the incident and his death are related.

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Reed was in WWE from 2019 to 2021, and then returned in 2022. He quickly rose to the limelight, but injuries had derailed his career. Reed returned to the ring a few months ago with a shocking body transformation, cutting down his weight by nearly 90-100 pounds.

Reed had been wrestling since he was 18, he said in a video on WWE’s YouTube channel. He won the NXT North American Championship and multiple wrestling events in Australia, where he was from.

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At a live event Friday night, WWE held a 10-bell salute in his honor. A fan who was there shared the video and wrote:

“WWE just did the 10-bell salute during a live event tonight for the unfortunate passing of Bronson Reed 😩🙏 praying for his family 🤍”

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Those in the wrestling community echoed the same disbelief.

“RIP to the incredible Bronson Reed. Words cannot even express the level of shock myself and all of us are facing right now. Condolences to his friends, family, and loved ones.💔💔💔💔” Podcast host Greg Morgan posted on X.

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For Jackie Redmond, who works Raw for WWE, the loss was personal.

“I can’t believe this is real. Bronson was an amazing person. Incredibly kind. I am devastated for his young family. My thoughts and prayers go out to those closest to him and everyone that loved him. It’s not fair,” she wrote.

“The stunts that this guy was willing to perform at the expense of his body was truly remarkable, especially for such a big man,” a tribute read. “This mentality continued after 2 injuries that resulted in 2 individual half a year lay-offs. Only really the luchadors come close with maybe one or two others. RIP big man.”

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“WTF. Almost ugly crying rn,” a fan wrote. “He was so awesome and had worlds of unrealized potential. Rest in Power forever, Bronson.”

Bronson Reed’s family now has the support of a wrestling community that is grieving alongside them.